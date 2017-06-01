Live the fairytale

THE Real Estate Property Guide team were in a fairytale setting at Boambee this week.

This five-bedroom home at 62 Symonds Ave will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Unrealestate principal and selling agent Kerry Hines said the iconic property is a unique offering.

"It's a magical, private setting and the home itself is amazing with loads of character,” she said.

"There are so many 'to die for' features; the privacy and oodles of storage is always useful, but the picture postcard vistas out of every room is really my favourite feature. Having your own private rainforest is pretty amazing too.”

The home is set across two levels, with gorgeous dormer windows in three of the five bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs are multiple formal and informal living areas with the timber kitchen at its heart, plus gorgeous alfresco entertaining options in the garden gazebo or courtyard.

For those with boats, caravans or tradie tools, there is a large high-bay carport with lock up storage in addition to the double garage.

"This home has a widespread appeal from people wanting to move off larger acreage but still want privacy and space to move around to empty-nesters with large extended family and the studio is perfect for anyone who works from home.”

See more now in the Real Estate Property Guide.