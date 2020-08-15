Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Harbour Knights have been a force to be reckoned with this season.
The Harbour Knights have been a force to be reckoned with this season.
Rugby Union

LIVE RUGBY: Harbour Knights v Armidale Barbarians

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
15th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Harbour Knights are undefeated in all three divisions as they head into today's fixtures against Armidale Barbarians.

The joint venture between Coffs Harbour Snappers and SCU Marlins has been a revelation since they joined forces to play in the New England Rugby Union competition.

Catch all three games right here, live streamed courtesy of Kyle Hands Media from 12.45.

 

Match Schedule:

Third Grade - 12.45pm

Second Grade - 1.55pm

First Grade - 3.15pm

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Out of town applicants flood local job market

        Premium Content Out of town applicants flood local job market

        Careers Figures show huge proportion of jobseekers look to move to Coffs as residents...

        BEHIND THE DESK: Should golden oldies still be playing sport?

        Premium Content BEHIND THE DESK: Should golden oldies still be playing...

        Sport Is the older demographic putting themselves at risk over physical exercise, or is...

        REVEALED: Plans for a $5-million women’s rehab centre

        Premium Content REVEALED: Plans for a $5-million women’s rehab centre

        News Adele House is proposing to build a much-needed residential rehab centre for women.