NRL teams for Round 17

Tom Trbojevic is a popular purchase, while Sam Burgess is back from injury.

Here's all the teams for Round 17.

Panthers vs Titans

Friday, July 12th, 6:00pm, Panthers Stadium

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Josh Mansour 3. Dean Whare 4. Brent Naden 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. James Maloney 8. James Tamou 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Isaah Yeo 13. Liam Martin

Interchange: 14. Wayde Egan 15. Frank Winterstein 16. Moses Leota 17. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Reserves: 18. Kaide Ellis 19. Jed Cartwright 20. Hame Sele 21. Nathan Cleary

SuperCoach analysis: Nathan Cleary (ankle) has been named on an extended bench as he attempts to overcome and ankle injury that ruled him out of Origin. James Maloney has been named to back up.

Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Anthony Don 3. Dale Copley 4. Brian Kelly 5. Phillip Sami 6. Tyrone Roberts 7. Ryley Jacks 8. Jack Stockwell 9. Nathan Peats 10. Moeaki Fotuaika 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. Jarrod Wallace

Interchange: 14. Mitch Rein 15. Shannon Boyd 16. Jai Whitbread 17. Tyrone Peachey

Reserves: 18. Will Matthews 19. Leilani Latu 20. Brenko Lee 21. Jesse Arthurs

SuperCoach analysis: Tyrone Peachey (pectoral) returns on the bench, while Dale Copley takes Jesse Arthars' place in the centres. Ashley Taylor (personal reasons) remains sidelined. Jai Arrow (ankle) is ahead of schedule and aiming for Round 19.

Knights vs Bulldogs

Friday, July 12th, 7:55pm, Macdonald Jones Stadium

Knights: 1. Connor Watson 2. Hymel Hunt 3. Kurt Mann 4. Jesse Ramien 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall 6. Mason Lino 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. James Gavet 9. Danny Levi 10. Josh King 11. Jamie Buhrer 12. Sione Mata'utia 13. Herman Ese'ese

Interchange: 14. Jacob Saifiti 15. Pasami Saulo 16. Phoenix Crossland 17. Aidan Guerra

Reserves: 18. Tautau Moga 19. David Klemmer 20. Daniel Saifiti 21. Tim Glasby 22.Brodie Jones 23. Chris Randall

SuperCoach analysis: Mitchell Pearce has been named to back up but David Klemmer, Daniel Saifiti and Tim Glasby are in reserves. Lachlan Fitzgibbon (elbow) is out for 5-6 weeks, replaced by Sione Mata'utia, with Kurt Mann moving to centre.

Bulldogs: 1. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 2. Nick Meaney 3. Marcelo Montoya 4. Will Hopoate 5. Reimis Smith 6. Brandon Wakeham 7. Jack Cogger 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Michael Lichaa 10. Dylan Napa 11. Josh Jackson 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Chris Smith

Interchange: 14. Adam Elliott 15. Renouf Toomaga 16. Ofahiki Ogden 17. Sauaso Sue

Reserves: 19. Jeremy Marshall-King 20. Fa'amanu Brown 21. Kerrod Holland 22 Danny Fualalo

SuperCoach analysis: Kieran Foran (hamstring) is out, replaced by exciting youngster Brandon Wakeham in the halves. Renouf Toomaga joins the bench.

Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles

Saturday, July 13th, 3:00pm, ANZ Stadium

Rabbitohs: 1. Adam Doueihi 2. Dane Gagai 3. James Roberts 4. Braidon Burns 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Tevita Taola 9. Damien Cook 10. Liam Knight 11. John Sutton 12. Sam Burgess 13. Cameron Murray

Interchange: 14. Ethan Lowe 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Dean Britt 17. Kyle Turner

Reserves: 18. Jaydn Su'A 19. Connor Tracey 20. Tom Amone 21. Corey Allan 22. Billy Brittain 23. Bayley Sironen

SuperCoach analysis: Sam Burgess (shoulder) returns in the back row, pushing Queensland call-up Ethan Lowe to the bench. Tevita Tatola scores a starting spot in place of George Burgess (suspension). Adam Doueihi scores the fullback spot with Alex Johnston (bone bruising to knee) still out. Origin players Damien Cook, Cameron Murray, Dane Gagai and Lowe have been named to back up. Former Bronco Jaydn Su'A is listed among the reserves and is considered a strong chance of making his club debut.

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jorge Taufua 3. Dylan Walker 4. Moses Suli 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Cade Cust 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Manase Fainu 10. Martin Taupau 11. Joel Thompson 12. Curtis Sironen 13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14. Brendan Elliot 15. Corey Waddell 16. Morgan Boyle 17. Taniela Paseka

Reserves: 18. Lachlan Croker 19. Kane Elgey 20. Brad Parker 21. Haumole Olakau'atu 22. Lloyd Perrett

SuperCoach analysis: No changes expected after resting up over the bye. Tom Trbojevic, Jake Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans have been named to back up from Origin.

Broncos vs Warriors

Saturday, July 13th, 5:30pm, Suncorp Stadium

Broncos: 1. Anthony Milford 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Xavier Coates 6. Darius Boyd 7. Jake Turpin 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Payne Haas 11. Alex Glenn 12. Tevita Pangai Junior 13. Tom Flegler

Interchange: 14. James Segeyaro 15. Joe Ofahengaue 16. David Fifita 17. Pat Carrigan

Reserves: 18. Keenan Palaisa 19. Rhys Kennedy 20. Corey Paix 21. Jamayne Isaako 22. Izaia Perese

SuperCoach analysis: Corey Oates, David Fifita and Joe Ofahengaue have been named to back up, but Matt Gillett (groin) misses out due to the injury that ruled him out of Origin. Anthony Milford (knee) will skip surgery for now and has been named at fullback, with Darius Boyd at five-eighth and Jake Turpin moving to halfback to replace Sean O'Sullivan (hamstring). Herbie Farnworth switches from wing to centre for Gehamat Shibasaki (finger). Young gun Xavier Coates retains a wing spot. Jamayne Isaako (personal leave) has been included on the extended bench.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2. David Fusitu'a 3. Peta Hiku 4. Gerard Beale 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Blake Green 8. Agnatius Paasi 9. Issac Luke 10. Leeson Ah Mau 11. Adam Blair 12. Isaiah Papali'i 13. Jazz Tevaga

Interchange: 14. Lachlan Burr 15. Sam Lisone 16. Bunty Afoa 17. Chanel Harris-Tavita

Reserves: 18. Hayze Perham 20. Blake Ayshford 21. Ligi Sao 22. Leivaha Pulu

SuperCoach analysis: Issac Luke starts at hooker for Karl Lawton (shoulder). Jazz Tevaga (ankle) has been named despite a weekend injury and he is expected to provide dummy half relief from the bench. Bunty Afoa and Peta Hiku must pass concussion protocol.

Storm vs Sharks

Saturday, July 13th. 7:35pm, AAMI Park

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Marion Seve 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Brodie Croft 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Christian Welch 16. Joe Stimson 17. Ryan Papenhuyzen

Reserves: 18. Justin Olam 19. Tino Faasuamaleaui 20. Tui Kamikamica 21. Sandor Earl 22. Tom Eisenhuth 23. Solomone Kata

SuperCoach analysis: Josh Addo-Carr, Dale Finucane, Cameron Munster, Will Chambers, Felise Kaufusi and Christian Welch have all been named to back up.

Sharks: 1. Matt Moylan 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Josh Dugan 5. Josh Morris 6. Shaun Johnson 7. Chad Townsend 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Briton Nikora 12. Wade Graham 13. Jack Williams

Interchange: 14. Kurt Capewell 15. Jayson Bukuya 16. Aaron Woods 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele

Reserves: 18. Billy Magoulias 19. Kyle Flanagan 20. Aaron Gray 21. Blayke Brailey

SuperCoach analysis: Andrew Fifita (suspension) returns with Aaron Woods dropping to the bench. Wade Graham has been named to back up with Kurt Capewell reverting to the bench. Paul Gallen (quad) will be rested, replaced at lock by Jack Williams. Matt Moylan (hamstring) has been named despite a scare last week, while Shaun Johnson retains a starting spot despite being benched in the crucial final moments last week.

Roosters vs Cowboys

Sunday, July 14th, 2:00pm, Central Coast Stadium

Roosters: 1. Joseph Manu 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Brett Morris 5. Ryan Hall 6. Luke Keary 7. Cooper Cronk 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Jake Friend 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho 11. Nat Butcher 12. Mitchell Aubusson 13. Victor Radley

Interchange: 14. Isaac Liu 15. Angus Crichton 16. Sitili Tupouniua 17. Poasa Faamausili

Reserves: 18. Lindsay Collins 19. Matt Ikuvalu 20. Lachlan Lam 21. Sam Verrills

SuperCoach analysis: Huge SuperCoach news, both positive and negative. Siosiua Taukeiaho (concussion) returns. But Origin rep James Tedesco is out, along with Boyd Cordner. Jake Friend (bicep) has been named to return following a long lay-off. Victor Radley moves to lock with Isaac Liu reverting to the bench.

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Jordan Kahu 4. Tom Opacic 5. Javid Bowen 6. Michael Morgan 7. Jake Clifford 8.Josh McGuire 9. Jake Granville 10. Jordan McLean 11. Gavin Cooper 12. Shane Wright 13. Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14. John Asiata 15. Matt Scott 16. Scott Bolton 17. Francis Molo

Reserves: 18. Coen Hess 19.Reuben Cotter 20. Corey Jensen 21. Murray Taulagi

SuperCoach analysis: Matt Scott (shoulder) returns after a long absence. Michael Morgan and Josh McGuire have been named to back up. Coen Hess (knee) is listed among reserves.

Tigers vs Eels

Sunday, July 14th, 4:05pm, Bankwest Stadium

Tigers: 1. Corey Thompson 2. Robert Jennings 3. Moses Mbye 4. Esan Marsters 5. David Nofoaluma 6. Benji Marshall 7. Luke Brooks 8. Josh Aloiai 9. Robbie Farah 10. Alex Twal 11. Ryan Matterson 12. Chris Lawrence 13. Matthew Eisenhuth

Interchange: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Elijah Taylor 17. Michael Chee-Kam

Reserves: 18.Paul Momirovski 19. Chris McQueen 20. Josh Reynolds 21. Oliver Clark

SuperCoach analysis: Moses Mbye returns from Origin duty at centre in place of Paul Momirovski.

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Brad Takairangi 4. Josh Hoffman 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitch Moses 8. Kane Evans 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Manu Ma'u 13. Nathan Brown

Interchange: 14. Jaeman Salmon 15. Marata Niukore 16. David Gower 17. Tepai Moeroa

Reserves: 18. Oregon Kaufusi 19. Daniel Alvaro 20. Greg Leleisiuao 21. Bevan French

SuperCoach analysis: Marata Niukore comes onto the bench for Peni Terepo in the only change. Blake Ferguson has been named to back up.

Dragons vs Raiders

Sunday, July 14th, 6:10pm, WIN Stadium

Dragons: 1. Matt Dufty 2. Jonus Pearson 3. Tim Lafai 4. Euan Aitken 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Corey Norman 7. Darren Nicholls 8. Jeremy Latimore 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Jacob Host 12. Tariq Sims 13. Tyson Frizell

Interchange: 14. Korbin Sims 15. Reece Robson 16. Patrick Kaufusi 17. Josh Kerr

Reserves: 18. Tristan Sailor 19. Jason Saab 20. James Graham 21. Ben Hunt 22. Paul Vaughan 23. Tyson Frizell

SuperCoach analysis: Origin reps Tyson Frizell, Paul Vaughan and Ben Hunt have all been listed among the reserves, but Corey Norman has been named in his customary starting spot. Tariq Sims (suspension) returns. James Graham (broken leg) is on the extended bench.

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Bailey Simonsson 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Nick Cotric 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Aidan Sezer 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Dunamis Lui 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Joseph Tapine

Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Corey Horsburgh 16. Sia Soliola 17. Ryan Sutton

Reserves: 18. Sam Williams 19. Michael Oldfield 20. Royce Hunt 21. Emre Guler

SuperCoach analysis: Nick Cotric (ankle) returns at centre in place of Sebastian Kris. Josh Papalii and Jack Wighton have been named to back up.