NRL Round 6 teams: Manly lose Fonua-Blake

Jai Arrow and Andrew Fifita are the players SuperCoaches have their eyes on for Round 6 teams day.

Teams have dropped for Round 6.

Here's how the teams will line-up for the upcoming round.

SHARKS V PANTHERS

Thurs 18 Apr, PointsBet Stadium, 7.50pm

Sharks: 1. Josh Dugan 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Josh Morris 5. Sione Katoa 6. Shaun Johnson 7. Chad Townsend 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Briton Nikora 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Paul Gallen (C)

Interchange: 14. Blayke Brailey 15. Jayson Bukuya 16. Jack Williams 17. Scott Sorensen

Reserves: 18. Kyle Flanagan 19. William Kennedy 20. Braden Hamlin-Uele 21. Aaron Gray

Team news: Prop Andrew Fifita (hamstring) has been named despite an early finish last week. He'll be given until game day to prove his fitness. Paul Gallen (ribs) also returns after missing two weeks. Jack Williams shifts to the bench with Braden Hamlin-Uele dropping out of the 17.

Panthers: 1. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Dean Whare, 4. Waqa Blake, 5. Dylan Edwards, 6. James Maloney, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. James Tamou, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Tim Grant, 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Isaah Yeo, 13. James Fisher-Harris.

Interchange: 14. Sione Katoa, 15. Tyrell Fuimaono, 16. Moses Letoa, 17. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Reserves: 18. Jarome Luai, 19. Liam Martin, 20. Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, 21. Jed Cartwright

Team news: Tim Grant has been promoted to start at prop after returning from injury last week in Canterbury Cup. Reagan Campbell-Gillard drops to the bench. Wayde Egan (concussion) returns at starting hooker with Sione Katoa reverting to the bench. Isaah Yeo (shoulder) has been named after being cleared of major injury.

Paul Gallen has been named to return from injury. Picture: Zak Simmonds

BULLDOGS V RABBITOHS

Fri 19 Apr, ANZ Stadium, 4.05pm

Bulldogs: 1. Nick Meaney 2. Jayden Okunbor 3. Kerrod Holland 4. Will Hopoate 5. Reimis Smith 6. Jack Cogger 7. Lachlan Lewis 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Ofahiki Ogden 11. Josh Jackson 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Rhyse Martin

Interchange: 14. Michael Lichaa 15. Danny Fualalo 16. Adam Elliot 17. Chris Smith

Reserves: 19. Christian Chrichton 20. Marcelo Montoya 21. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 22. Fa'amanu Brown

Team news: Just the one forced change despite last week's thrashing by the Dragons with Danny Fualalo coming onto the bench for Sauaso Sue (suspension).

Rabbitohs: 1. Alex Johnston 2. Corey Allen 3. Kyle Turner 4. Dane Gagai 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. George Burgess 9. Damien Cook 10. Tom Burgess 11. John Sutton 12. Sam Burgess 13. Cameron Murray

Interchange: 14. Tevita Tatola 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ethan Lowe 17. Liam Knight

Reserves: 18. Connor Tracey 19. Bayley Sironen 20. Rhys Kennedy 21. Jacob Gagan

Team news: No personnel changes but George Burgess shifts to starting prop in place of Tevita Tatola.

STORM V ROOSTERS

Fri 19 Apr, AAMI Park, 7.55pm

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Marion Seve 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Brodie Croft 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Christian Welch 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Ryan Papenhuyzen

Reserves: 18. Billy Walters 19. Patrick Kaufusi 20. Albert Vete 21. Curtis Scott

Team news: Suliasi Vunivalu (suspension) returns on the wing for Sandor Earl in the only change. Centre Curtis Scott (shoulder) has been named on the extended bench as he aims to return from injury.

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Matt Ikuvalu, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Victor Radley, 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner (c), 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Zane Tetevano

Interchange: 14. Lindsay Collins, 15. Nat Butcher, 16. Poasa Faamausili, 17. Mitchell Aubusson

Reserves: 18. Sam Verrills, 19. Sitili Tupouniua, 20. Joshua Curran, 21. Lachlan Lam

Team news: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (ribs) returns at prop, pushing Zane Tetevano to lock and Isaac Liu out of the 17. Still no sign of Jake Friend (shoulder) or Brett Morris (knee).

Injured playmaker Blake Green has been named for Round 6. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

WARRIORS V COWBOYS

Sat 20 Apr, Mt Smart Stadium, 5.30pm

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2 David Fusitu'a 3 Peta Hiku 4 Solomone Kata 5 Ken Maumalo 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita 7 Blake Green 8 Agnatius Paasi 9 Issac Luke 10 Leeson Ah Mau 11 Adam Blair 12 Tohu Harris 13 Lachlan Burr

Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga 15 Sam Lisone 16 Bunty Afoa 17 Isaiah Papali'i

Reserves: 18 Nathaniel Roache 20 Leivaha Pulu 21 Gerard Beale 22 Patrick Herbert

Team news: Blake Green (groin) has been named despite a late withdrawal last week. Gerard Beale drops out of the 17.

Cowboys: 1. Te Maire Martin, 2. Justin O'Neill 3. Jordan Kahu, 4. Enari Tuala 5. Ben Hampton 6. Jake Clifford, 7. Michael Morgan 8. Matt Scott 9. Jake Granville 10. Jordan McLean 11. Gavin Cooper 12. Josh McGuire 13. John Asiata

Interchange: 14. Kurt Baptiste 15. Coen Hess, 16. Scott Bolton 17. Francis Molo

Reserves: 18. Corey Jensen , 19. Javid Bowen, 20. Shane Wright, 21. Mitchell Dunn

Team news: Nene Macdonald (ankle) is out long-term, replaced by Justin O'Neill on the wing. Scott Bolton (suspension) returns on the bench in place of Corey Jensen. John Asiata (elbow) has been named despite an injury last week.

DRAGONS V SEA EAGLES

Sat 20 Apr, WIN Stadium, 7.35pm

Dragons: 1. Matt Dufty 2. Jordan Pereira 3. Euan Aitken 4. Tim Lafai 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Corey Norman 7. Ben Hunt 8. James Graham 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Tariq Sims 13. Blake Lawrie

Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore 15. Zac Lomax, 16. Jacob Host, 17. Luciano Leilua

Reserves: 18. Mitchell Allgood 19. Jai Field 20. Lachlan Timm 21. Jonas Pearson

Team news: No changes with Paul Vaughan (ankle) cleared of serious injury and expected to play.

Sea Eagles: 1. Brendan Elliot, 2. Jorge Taufua, 3. Moses Suli, 4. Brad Parker, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Kane Elgey, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (C), TBC, 9. Api Koroisau, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. Curtis Sironen, 13. Jake Trbojevic.

Interchange: 14. Manase Fainu, 15. Jack Gosiewski, 16. Corey Waddell, 17. Toafofoa Sipley

Reserves: 18. Kelepi Tanginoa , 19. Sam Smith, 20 Morgan Boyle, 22 Trent Hodkinson

T eam news: Addin Fonua-Blake will miss two matches after being found guilty at the judiciary on Tuesday night.

TITANS V KNIGHTS

Sun 21 Apr, Cbus Super Stadium, 2pm

Titans: 1. Michael Gordon 2. Anthony Don 3. Tyrone Peachey 4. Brian Kelly 5. Dale Copley 6. Tyrone Roberts 7. Ashley Taylor 8. Shannon Boyd 9. Mitch Rein 10. Ryan James 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. Jai Arrow

Interchange: 14. Phillip Sami 15. Keegan Hipgrave 16. Max King 17. Jai Whitbread

Reserves: 18. Moeaki Fotuaika 19. Jack Stockwell 20. Jesse Arthars 21. Ryley Jacks

Team news: Ashley Taylor (ACL sprain) has been named despite initial fears he would miss up to three weeks. Jarrod Wallace (suspension) is replaced by Shannon Boyd (hamstring), who returns from injury. Phillip Sami replaces AJ Brimson (broken thumb) on the bench.

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Edrick Lee, 3. Hymel Hunt, 4. Jesse Ramien, 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6. Mason Lino, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Danny Levi, 10.James Gavet, 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12. Mitchell Barnett, 13. Tim Glasby

Interchange: 14. Connor Watson, 15. Herman Ese'ese, 16. Daniel Saifiti, 17. Josh King

Reserves: 18. Sione Mata'utia, 19.Jamie Buhrer, 20. Brodie Jones, 21. Tautau Moga

Team news: Aidan Guerra (ankle) is out for four months, replaced on the bench by Herman Ese'ese.

RAIDERS V BRONCOS

Sun 21 Apr, GIO Stadium, 4.05pm

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jarrod Croker (c) 4. Joey Leilua 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Sam Williams 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Dunamis Lui 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Ryan Sutton

Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Hudson Young 16. Sia Soliola 17. JJ Collins

Reserves: 18. Aidan Sezer 19. Corey Horsburgh 20. Jack Murchie 21. Bailey Simonsson

Team news: Junior Collins replaces Joe Tapine (ankle) on the bench in the only change.

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Jack Bird 5. Jamayne Isaako 6. Anthony Milford 7. Kodi Nikorima 8. Payne Haas 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Joe Ofahengaue 11. Alex Glenn 12. Matt Gillett 13. David Fifita

Interchange: 14. Gehamat Shibasaki 15. Jaydn Su'A 16. Thomas Flegler 17. Patrick Carrigan

Reserves: 18. Shaun Fensom 19. Patrick Mago 20. James Roberts 21. Richard Kennar

Team news: Matt Lodge (throat) is out. Payne Haas switches to prop with David Fifita to start at lock. Gehamat Shibasaki joins the bench. James Roberts (achilles) has been included on the extended bench.

EELS V TIGERS

Mon 22 Apr, Bankwest Stadium, 4pm

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson (c) 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Brad Takairangi 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Jaeman Salmon 7. Mitch Moses 8. Daniel Alvaro 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tepai Moeroa

Interchange: 14. Peni Terepo 15. Tim Mannah (c) 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Ray Stone

Reserves: 18. David Gower 19. Kane Evans 20. Josh Hoffman 21. Greg Leleisiuao

Team news: Blake Ferguson (ribs/nose) has been named despite an injury last week. Youngsters Oregon Kaufusi and Ray Stone join the bench in place of Kane Evans and David Gower.

Tigers: 1. Moses Mbye 2. Mahe Fonua 3. Robert Jennings 4. Esan Marsters 5. Corey Thompson 6. Josh Reynolds 7. Luke Brooks 8. Russell Packer 9. Robbie Farah 10. Alex Twal 11. Ryan Matterson 12. Luke Garner 13. Josh Aloiai

Interchange: 14. Ben Matulino 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Matthew Eisenhuth 17. Michael Chee-Kam

Reserves: 18. Paul Momirovski 19. Elijah Taylor 20. David Nofoaluma 21. Chris McQueen

Team news: No changes.