Join us Sunday for our exclusive livestream of the NT Strike League grand final from 3pm (AEST). Hobart Hurricanes will be playing but who else?

You can watch the action here, just press the play button on the video above..

Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.

Darwin is on Australian Central Standard Time which is half an hour behind Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.

All of the games will be available to watch on replay.