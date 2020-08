The Grafton Tigers proved too strong in an upset over defending premiers Coffs Harbour Breakers in round one of the AFL North Coast season on Saturday, July 18. Photo: Brad Greenshields

The Grafton Tigers proved too strong in an upset over defending premiers Coffs Harbour Breakers in round one of the AFL North Coast season on Saturday, July 18. Photo: Brad Greenshields Brad Greenshields

THE Breakers have had a tough season, but can the Coffs Harbour side rediscover the form that helped them win the flag last year?

The Tigers on the other hand have been a revalation, sitting pretty on top of the AFL North Coast ladder.

Watch the match from below, courtesy of Kyle Hands Media from 2.50pm.