Menu
Login
Ben Simmons is looking to put the 76ers up 2-0.
Ben Simmons is looking to put the 76ers up 2-0.
Basketball

Teammate lifts lid on Simmons’ flip

17th Apr 2018 10:33 AM

BEN Simmons' Philadelphia 76ers teammate JJ Redick has offered an insight in to the mindset of the young Australian now it's the post-season.

Simmons is attempting to lead Philly to a 2-0 advantage in its first-round series against Miami on Tuesday after he tallied 17 points, nine rebounds and 14 assists in a 130-103 game one win.

Redick noticed a dramatic change in Simmons' pre-game demeanour before that contest.

"I've never seen him so demonstrative before a game," Redick said.

"Three separate times he was pushing me and urging me, and it was awesome to see.

"He has a quiet cockiness that I just love, and his approach and competitiveness never wavers," Redick added.

"He's not afraid of the moment."

 

Ersan Ilyasova replaced Amir Johnson at centre in Philadelphia's starting line-up on Tuesday  as Joel Embiid again  missed through injury.

Related Items

76ers ben simmons heat nba playoffs

Top Stories

    Hard working life of Riley gets rewarded

    Hard working life of Riley gets rewarded

    Rugby League ORARA Valley's Riley Davey one of two Group 2 players named by Country Rugby League selectors in the NSW Country under-18 team.

    • 17th Apr 2018 10:00 AM
    More rental properties on the market

    More rental properties on the market

    Property Rental vacancies ease, making life a little easier for tenants

    A world without Facebook

    A world without Facebook

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    Hot contests promised on final day of Oz Grom Cup

    Hot contests promised on final day of Oz Grom Cup

    Surfing Semi and finals of Billabong Oz Grom Cup held in Coffs Harbour today

    Local Partners