Live music and entertainment

Wednesday, May 24

Northlane

What: Intuition tour with Hands like houses and Meridian theory.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

Thursday, May 25

Josh Matheson

Where: The Seaview Tavern, entry is free.

Friday, May 26

Shapeless

What: From Brazil, don't miss the fluid and ever changing music of Shapeless.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

Gunshy

What: One of the coasts premier cover bands.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

Tullara Connors

Where: The Pier Hotel from 8pm to 11pm.

Saturday, May 27

Love and Lies tour

What: Country music singers Amber Lawrence and Catherine Britt come together to perform singles and duets.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

Chisel revived, Barnsey revisited

What: Australia's greatest tribute to Jimmy Barnes and Cold Chisel.

Where: The Moonee Beach Tavern.

Matty Devitt duo

Where: The Pier Hotel from 8pm to 11.30pm.

Red light special

What: Three piece modern pub rock covers band from the Mid North Coast.

Where: The Coast Hotel.