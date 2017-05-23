Live music and entertainment

Wednesday, May 24
Northlane
What: Intuition tour with Hands like houses and Meridian theory.
Where: The Coffs Hotel.
Thursday, May 25
Josh Matheson
Where: The Seaview Tavern, entry is free.
Friday, May 26
Shapeless
What: From Brazil, don't miss the fluid and ever changing music of Shapeless.
Where: The Coffs Hotel.
Gunshy
What: One of the coasts premier cover bands.
Where: The Hoey Moey.
Tullara Connors
Where: The Pier Hotel from 8pm to 11pm.
Saturday, May 27
Love and Lies tour
What: Country music singers Amber Lawrence and Catherine Britt come together to perform singles and duets.
Where: Sawtell RSL.
Chisel revived, Barnsey revisited
What: Australia's greatest tribute to Jimmy Barnes and Cold Chisel.
Where: The Moonee Beach Tavern.
Matty Devitt duo
Where: The Pier Hotel from 8pm to 11.30pm.
Red light special
What: Three piece modern pub rock covers band from the Mid North Coast.
Where: The Coast Hotel.