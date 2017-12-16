Live like you're on holidays every day of the year

TAKE in the leafy view of the golf course, stroll down to the pool for a swim or have a hit of tennis; it might sound like you're on holiday, but you'll never need a vacation when you have an everyday lifestyle like this. This four-bedroom Korora home offers resort-style living with a designer edge; it's a home that is out of the box in both style and function.

Set over two levels, the residence features stunning cathedral ceilings that bathe the two main living areas in natural light and create a wow factor as soon as you walk in the front door.

These spacious living zones feature rich timber floors and connect with the outdoor terrace and the separate dining room and kitchen with its sleek black granite bench-tops to compliment the white cabinetry. With ample storage and stainless-steel appliances, the kitchen is a functional space to prepare for everyday dining or entertaining on the rear terrace where you can enjoy the leafy garden view while the kids play in the good-sized yard. Best of all, the grounds are all fully maintained under the strata, so no more lawns to mow.

The king-sized master retreat is also on the ground floor; a sumptuous escape with full sized spa bathroom, dressing room and garden views. The further bedroom or study is also on this level, along with the powder-room, laundry and double garage, meaning a couple could comfortably live on the ground floor and keep the upper level for guests. But with a further spa-bathroom, two more bedrooms and a sitting area upstairs, the home is also perfect for a larger family.

The upstairs bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes and one has a balcony and is large enough to accommodate two beds for kids who like to share.

The home features ducted air-conditioning throughout and has been recently repainted and had new carpets installed; it's move-in ready. Everything is just a few minutes away; walk to Opal Cove for dinner out, Kororo Public School is a short drive, along with beaches and sporting fields. And now summer is in full swing, it's the perfect time to begin enjoying the estate facilities including the swimming pool, spa, barbecue area and tennis court.

