This Queensland castle could be yours

The castle-like house at 32 Eagles Close, Tamborine Mountain is listed with a $2.35 million price tag.

HOUSE hunters on the market for a castle would usually need to take their search to Europe.

But one Gold Coast listing is offering a taste of the royal life in our own backyard.

The Mediterranean-style residence occupies a prime position on Tamborine Mountain with views that stretch far and wide.

Known as 'Villa Maria', the sprawling 1.01ha property includes a two-storey castle-like house, separate entertainment pavilion and extensive gardens with fruit and nut trees, a vegetable patch and chook run.

It has a Mediterranean style with Italian and Spanish influences.

Feel like royalty while kicking back in the bath.

It is listed with a $2.35 million price tag.

Professionals Serendipity agent Ton Wolf said it was unlike any other property on the Coast.

"It's very impressive," he said.

It has been on and off the market for the past two years but Mr Wolf and colleague Paul Edwards have recently taken over the marketing in a renewed sales push.

Columns, arches and a turret define the property on the outside while marble fireplaces, feature light fittings, detailed cornices and Rosewood timber window and door frames characterise the inside.

Mr Wolf said the owners were a Polish couple who built the house in 2005.

The entertainment pavilion has a barbecue and pizza oven.

There is plenty of space to entertain guests.

"They built it to an Italian style," he said, adding it also had Spanish influences.

"They want to downsize and have something smaller in Australia and then probably buy something in Poland as well."

He said the upstairs balcony was one of the home's standout features.

"That balcony, it's just magic," he said.

"The most impressive part of (the property) is the views."

Property records show it is listed with multiple agencies.