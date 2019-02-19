Live leaderboard from the Aussie Ladies Classic Bonville

THE opening round of the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic Bonville teed off this morning on the Coffs Coast.

Co-sanctioned by the ALPG and the Ladies European Tour, the Classic returns to Bonville Golf Resort after last year's inaugural tournament.

Midway through her opening round this morning and New Zealand's Keh Munchin was tied with seven other players for the lead at 2 under par along with Manon De Roey from Belgium, Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom, England's Holly Clyburn and Australia's Brooke Baker.

To follow the live leaderboard action click here.

Over the weekend Coffs Coast locals can join the gallery on course for free or tune in for televised coverage on Fox Sports.

The final round will be live on Sunday from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Fox Sports.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Celine Boutier, the 2018 Ladies Classic Bonville champion, has opted to play the LPGA's Honda LPGA Thailand this week, so there will be a new champion in 2019.

Womens Golf Classic: Hannah Green talks ahead of the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic Bonville.

Legend of the game Dame Laura Davies headlines a 144-player field.

Anne Van Dam will be looking for a high finish at Bonville and the Solheim Cup points that go with it, as will Caroline Hedwall, Emily Kristine Pedersen, and Sagstrom.

Hannah Green at Boville Golf Resort. TREVOR VEALE

Three Australians - Hannah Green, Sarah Kemp, and Rebecca Artis are also in contention early.