Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kim Kaufman in action at the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic Bonville.
Kim Kaufman in action at the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic Bonville. TREVOR VEALE
News

Live leaderboard from the Aussie Ladies Classic Bonville

21st Feb 2019 9:30 AM

THE opening round of the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic Bonville teed off this morning on the Coffs Coast.

Co-sanctioned by the ALPG and the Ladies European Tour, the Classic returns to Bonville Golf Resort after last year's inaugural tournament.

Midway through her opening round this morning and New Zealand's Keh Munchin was tied with seven other players for the lead at 2 under par along with Manon De Roey from Belgium, Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom, England's Holly Clyburn and Australia's Brooke Baker.

To follow the live leaderboard action click here.

Over the weekend Coffs Coast locals can join the gallery on course for free or tune in for televised coverage on Fox Sports.

The final round will be live on Sunday from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Fox Sports.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Celine Boutier, the 2018 Ladies Classic Bonville champion, has opted to play the LPGA's Honda LPGA Thailand this week, so there will be a new champion in 2019.

 

Legend of the game Dame Laura Davies headlines a 144-player field.

Anne Van Dam will be looking for a high finish at Bonville and the Solheim Cup points that go with it, as will Caroline Hedwall, Emily Kristine Pedersen, and Sagstrom.

 

Hannah Green at Boville Golf Resort.
Hannah Green at Boville Golf Resort. TREVOR VEALE

Three Australians - Hannah Green, Sarah Kemp, and Rebecca Artis are also in contention early.

australian ladies classic bonville coffs coast coffs harbour pacific bay resort
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Plant and equipment to be auctioned after liquidation

    premium_icon Plant and equipment to be auctioned after liquidation

    News Coffs Coast engineering company liquidates major plant and equipment in unreserved auction after a century of industry leadership.

    • 21st Feb 2019 10:00 AM
    Council updates community on solar farm project

    premium_icon Council updates community on solar farm project

    News Council inundated with enquiries over solar farm proposal

    Samsung S10 5G: regional Aussies will be among first

    Samsung S10 5G: regional Aussies will be among first

    Smarter Shopping 5G network will offer speeds up to 20 times faster than 4G

    Site plan released for new housing estate

    premium_icon Site plan released for new housing estate

    News Retail company Gowings Bros is developing a 220-lot housing estate