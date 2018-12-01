Horn’s Mundine KO ‘was scary, man’

Anthony Mundine during the official weigh-in. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Jeff Horn ended Anthony Mundine's career in stunning fashion.

Jeff Horn has savagely blasted Anthony Mundine into retirement, punishing him in a one-round destruction in their fight in Brisbane.

After a overhyped build-up it was all over in 96 seconds as the younger, stronger man made Mundine look every bit of his 43 years on what he described as a "perfect night".

"I was expecting a tough fight from Choc," Horn said. "(But) I felt really really strong at this weight."

The Queenslander was ruthless from the opening bell, stunning Mundine with an overhand right in the first exchange before driving a thundering shot that into his opponent's body that clearly hurt the former rugby league star. "I knew I hurt him with that first one," Horn said.

Mundine attempted to jab his way into the contest but every time Horn exploded forward he did damage and it wasn't long before the finishing blow - a left hook - landed.

Mundine never looked like beating the referee's count.

"We worked on a lot of things but that left hook while going to my right was the plan all along," Horn said.

Manny Pacquiao's conqueror hoped the decisive win positioned him to pursue another world title. "They'll know I'm more dangerous at this weight," Horn said.

Mundine gave credit to his opponent as he farewelled a 25-year sporting career. "Jeff proved tonight he was the better man, got me with a better shot," Mundine said. "I was ready. I prepared myself. It's boxing, you just get caught sometimes."

Mundine had talked a good game in the lead-up to the fight and defended his verbal warfare.

"All the smack talk, all the s*** I talk, you got to build the fight," he said. "We're in the entertainment business."

The left hook that ended it all. (AAP Image/Darren England)

Mundine's only victory of the night was so short-lived he barely got to savour it.

The Man took more swings at Jeff Horn in the lead up to their fight than he did once he got in the ring on Friday night as he was knocked down less than two minutes into the opening round.

But if there is a silver lining - and it's a big if - to what will likely be his final fight, at least one of his biggest wishes was granted.

All throughout the build-up to the fight Mundine said there was no way he was going to stand for the "white supremacist" Australian national anthem because of the injustice it represented towards indigenous Australians.

He slammed Horn for wanting to fight in front of the Australian flag and for wanting the anthem played. He accused the Queenslander of not even knowing the meaning behind the words as he regularly shamed him for being the beneficiary of "white privilege" - a claim Horn strongly rejected.

Fortunately for Mundine, in his career swan song, he walked out on his own terms - even if he couldn't say the same walking out of the ring. As he waited at the front of his tunnel alongside rugby league star James Roberts, music playing tribute to his indigenous heritage rang out around the stadium.

Anthony Mundine arrives for the River City Rumble. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

He smiled as his entourage did the same. Mundine said if any music was to be played, it should be Treat by indigenous artist Yothu Yindi - and that's exactly want blared over the Suncorp Stadium PA as he finally stepped out into the open.

Even as boos threatened to drown out the very song he'd campaigned to have played, Mundine played up to the crowd, turning around and raising his arms.

On a night where the Brisbane crowd revelled in Mundine's failure, he had one last reason to crow.

The anthem was scrapped because of time constraints after the fight started nearly an hour late, meaning Mundine wouldn't have to be forced into a pre-fight protest like he was when he fought Danny Green early last year.

In the end Australia got its wish by seeing Mundine knocked out, but not before he landed one last punch.

11.25pm

Undercard: Horn's brother stopped

Ben Horn was knocked through the ropes. Pic Annette Dew

After promising Aussie heavyweight Joe Goodall opened proceedings with an easy win against Christian Tsoye, Jeff Horn's younger brother Ben made his debut.

But it certainly wasn't a first-up effort that suggests he's any chance of having a similar career to his world-beating sibling as he was defeated via TKO (referee stoppage) in the fourth round against fellow debutant Lachlan O'Shea.

Both fighters were extremely green but swung wildly and paid little attention to defence. Horn landed some nice shots in the first two rounds but began to tire in the third and was caught with a shot that knocked out his mouthguard in the fourth.

Results:

Joseph Goodall (5-0) defeated Christian Tsoye (3-2) via unanimous decision

Lachlan O'Shea (1-0) defeated Ben Horn (0-1) via TKO (fourth round)

Kori Farr (3-4-2) defeated Krystina Jacobs (1-1) via split decision

Youssef Dib (10-0) defeated Mark Ramirez (5-14-3) via unanimous decision

Francis Chua (6-0-1) defeated Kye Mackenzie (20-2) via split decision

Kurtis Pegoraro (12-4) defeated David Aloua (12-3) via unanimous decision

Cameron Hammond (18-1) defeated Frank Rojas (23-2) via unanimous decision for WBA Oceania welterweight title

Ben Mahoney (6-0) defeated Adrian Rodriguez (11-2-2) via split decision

Liam Wilson (3-0) defeated Brent Rice (8-1) via unanimous decision for Australian super featherweight title

8.40pm

Horn pulls a Conor McGregor

Jeff Horn was late for a scheduled pre-fight weigh-in after getting stuck in Brisbane's Friday night traffic.

The hometown hero's camp insisted on a second weigh-in two hours before the fight to prevent Mundine from putting on too much weight in the final 24 hours.

But Horn - like UFC star Conor McGregor does before every press conference - kept his opponent waiting.

Mundine wasn't interested in hanging around too long and successfully hit the scales at 74.3kg, comfortably within the 75kg limit he needed to stay under two hours before the fight if he didn't want to get hit in the hip pocket.

Horn eventually arrived in style, hopping out of a yellow sports car with wife Jo and dropping his gear in the dressing room before successfully weighing in at 74.25kg.

8.10pm

Mundine's in the building - and so is Metta World Peace

Anthony Mundine has arrived at Suncorp Stadium and is looking far more relaxed than the fighter on edge we saw at yesterday's weigh-in.

Wearing baggy yellow shorts and a black T-shirt The Man headed towards his dressing room sipping from a water bottle.

Usually accompanied by a large entourage, Mundine has taken a far more individual approach ahead of his fight against Horn and his dad Tony said this week it was the best he'd ever prepared, partly because he'd rid himself of distractions during camp.

Mundine was flanked by just a couple of members of his team and smiled as he greeted a friend inside the stadium.

As expected there are plenty of ex-Broncos seated ringside but an unexpected sports star is also in the building - NBA great Metta World Peace.

World Peace, formerly known as Ron Artest, was on the Gold Coast for a sports business conference this week and has stayed on for the fight. Let's hope the action doesn't spill into the stands.

The referee counts out Mundine. Picture: Peter Wallis