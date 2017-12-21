Live in the lap of luxury

THE Real Estate Summer Property Guide team were in the lap of luxury this week.

This four-bedroom home at 50 Kratz Dr, Coffs Harbour

McGrath Coffs Harbour selling agent Jamie Welbourne said the home takes in a spectacular location in a dress circle address.

"The home boasts uninterrupted panoramic views across the hinterland and beyond. Set on a secluded 933sq m block, you feel so far away from it all but you're just minutes from the Jetty strip, beaches, shops, Southern Cross University, the airport and schools.

The stunning home features dual light-filled living zones, a gourmet stone kitchen and four spacious bedrooms - the master with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe. All your living is on one easy level, and while there is plenty of space for every member of the family, there is scope to extend further.

"There are approved plans to build extra rooms downstairs; everything is there and ready to go if required,” Jamie said.

The home is also summer ready with a spectacular pool with beautiful valley views.

"I can just see a family moving in and being very happy with enough space for everyone, close to everything Coffs Harbour has to offer.”

