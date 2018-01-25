Live in luxury with income on the side

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in the lush surrounds of Boambee this week at a property which poses a range of options for those looking for a luxury escape.

Taking in two homes and a flexible floorplan, the property at 142 Aryshire Park Dr will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

PRDnationwide selling agent Beth Andrews said the property is a unique find.

"There are two completely separate homes, both council approved and a separate granny flat within the main home as well.

"Having a B & B licence is a huge bonus for future passive income, or simply house the extended family in complete privacy and comfort.”

The luxury main house features four bedrooms plus a study, ducted air-conditioning, multiple living areas and a stunning 15 metre lap pool and an outdoor entertaining area with sweeping valley views. Set at the rear of the property is a fully self-contained and private cottage with separate bedroom, bathroom and open-plan living area.

There is also a vast shed on the property, perfect for tradies or hobbyists who need the extra storage space.

"As locations go, you don't get any better than this - excellent schools, hospital, shopping, restaurants and cafes are close by, yet it feels like you are a hundred miles from the rest of the world.”

See more in the Real Estate Property Guide online flipbook here.