LIVE: Nine players in the hunt for glory at Ladies Classic

IN THE MONEY: Spain's Nuria Iturrios is a chance of winning the 2019 Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic Bonville. Sam Flanagan

UPDATE: Holmqvist has now been joined at the top of the leaderboard by Swede Jenny Haglund and Norwegian Marianne Skarpnord.

There's an incredible four players only one shot back; Doey Choi, Hannah Green, Madelene Sagstrom and Nuria Iturrios.

Celine Herbin and Nanna Koerstz Madsen are also within striking distance.

EARLIER: There is now a six way tie at the top of the leaderboard as bogeys begin to plague the overnight frontrunners.

Sweden's Daniela Holmqvist has come from the clouds with two birdies on the first five holes to grab a share of the lead at 4-under par.

Others at the top include Hannah Green, Jenny Haglund, Doey Choi, Marianne Skarpnord and Madelene Sagstrom.

Nuria Iturrios and Nanna Koerstz Madsen are one shot further back at 3-under.

EARLIER: DAY four hasn't gotten off to a great start for overnight leader Madelene Sagstrom, as the Swede bogeyed her first hole of the day.

She has now dropped to 5-under and shares the lead with three other players; Norway's Marianne Skarpnord, Australia's Hannah Green and Spain's Nuris Iturrios.

Click here for a live leaderboard