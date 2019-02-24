Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN THE MONEY: Spain's Nuria Iturrios is a chance of winning the 2019 Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic Bonville.
IN THE MONEY: Spain's Nuria Iturrios is a chance of winning the 2019 Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic Bonville. Sam Flanagan
News

LIVE: Nine players in the hunt for glory at Ladies Classic

Sam Flanagan
by
24th Feb 2019 9:35 AM

UPDATE: Holmqvist has now been joined at the top of the leaderboard by Swede Jenny Haglund and Norwegian Marianne Skarpnord.

There's an incredible four players only one shot back; Doey Choi, Hannah Green, Madelene Sagstrom and Nuria Iturrios.

Celine Herbin and Nanna Koerstz Madsen are also within striking distance.  

EARLIER: There is now a six way tie at the top of the leaderboard as bogeys begin to plague the overnight frontrunners.

Sweden's Daniela Holmqvist has come from the clouds with two birdies on the first five holes to grab a share of the lead at 4-under par.

Others at the top include Hannah Green, Jenny Haglund, Doey Choi, Marianne Skarpnord and Madelene Sagstrom.

Nuria Iturrios and Nanna Koerstz Madsen are one shot further back at 3-under.

EARLIER: DAY four hasn't gotten off to a great start for overnight leader Madelene Sagstrom, as the Swede bogeyed her first hole of the day.

She has now dropped to 5-under and shares the lead with three other players; Norway's Marianne Skarpnord, Australia's Hannah Green and Spain's Nuris Iturrios.

Click here for a live leaderboard

2019 australian ladies classic bonville bonville golf resort coffs coast golf ladies european tour
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    IN PHOTOS: The battle of Bonville heating up

    premium_icon IN PHOTOS: The battle of Bonville heating up

    News THE DAY began with a tearaway leader four shots clear, but by the end of it only one stroke separated the top four players at the 2019 Australian Ladies Classic

    Labor vows to end 'war on cyclists'

    premium_icon Labor vows to end 'war on cyclists'

    News Labor's $12 million cycling pitch

    Smiling Swede in pole position at Bonville

    Smiling Swede in pole position at Bonville

    News A Swedish star has hit the lead at Bonville.

    Equipment boost for local lifesaving clubs

    premium_icon Equipment boost for local lifesaving clubs

    News New lifesaving kits for surf clubs after horror summer on beaches.