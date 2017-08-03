LIVE: Follow what's happening at the track

A crowd of 7,000 people is expected to get trackside this afternoon to enjoy the festivities surrounding the Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

12.50: It wouldn't be a day at the races at Coffs Harbour without jockey Raymond Spokes riding a winner.

Spokes piloted the Paul Smith trained More Thunder to victory in the Holcim Merv Mercer Mile.

This is two Coffs Harbour wins in two races to start Gold Cup Day.

Jockey Raymond Spokes steers home More Thunder to win the Holcim Merv Mercer Mile on 2017 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup day. 3 August 2017 Coffs Harbour Racing Club Brad Greenshields

Spokes knows every inch of the track and he used that knowledge to keep the Onemorenomore gelding in front over the final 100 metres even though it was obvious his mount was tiring.

"We had a lovely run, cosy and we just got the gap at the right time," Spokes said.

"He'd had enough but he'd done enough to hold them off."

RACE 2 RESULTS

Place Horse TAB Div 1st 6. MORE THUNDER $6.80/$2.60 2nd 8. Shrapelli $3.30 3rd 3. Dagga Boy $1.90 4th 5. Bold Looker

Connections of More Thunder congratulate trainer Paul Smith after winning the Holcim Merv Mercer Mile on 2017 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup day. 3 August 2017 Coffs Harbour Racing Club Brad Greenshields

12.15: ONE race down and already there's a local winner to cheer about.

The Coffs Harbour trained Dorawin held off Hard Mechandise and Blinkin Artie to win the Ooh Media Showcase Maiden Plate.

Apprentice jockey Cejay Graham returns to the winners circle aboard the Joanne Hardy trained Dorawin after winning the Ooh Media Showcase Maiden Plate, the opening race of 2017 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup day. 3 August 2017 Coffs Harbour Racing Club Brad Greenshields

RACE 1 RESULTS

Place Horse TAB Div 1st 9 DORAWIN $5.40/$2.00 2nd 3 Hard Merchandise $4.60 3rd 13 Blinkin Artie 4.50 4th Mustaknown

Dorawin's trainer Joanne Hardy said she believes the Danewin mare is looking for further than the 1300m she won over today.

"She just settled off the speed a little bit today but she hit the line very, very strongly," Hardy said.

"I think this mare's going to get over a mile long term."

12.05: It's a healthy crowd already at the track for Cup Day.

NOON: THE weather gods have smiled on Coffs Harbour for the Gold Cup raceday and not before time.

In the past Coffs Harbour Racing Club officials have been forced into finding an alternate date or running on wet tracks for the feature event on Coffs Harbour's racing calendar but not today.

About 7,000 racegoers are expected to head to the track this afternoon to catch a dose of Cup fever.

The first race starts at 12.10pm and the first Fashions On The Field parade of the day begins not long after that.

The major event, the Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup, will see the field jump from the barriers at 3.45pm.

Among the 16 horses in the Cup field are four local hopes including second favourite Sofin, trained by Shannon Fry.

Keep following this story link as it gets updated throughout the day keeping you up to date what's happening at the races.