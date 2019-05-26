Menu
Fittler has kept faith with Nathan Cleary. Image: Brett Costello
Rugby League

Fittler confirms huge Blues call

26th May 2019 6:41 PM

NSW coach Brad Fittler has unveiled his side for the 2019 State of Origin series opener, featuring five Blues debutants.

In-form Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker has won his maiden NSW jumper and is joined in the side by fellow necomers Nick Cotric, Jack Wighton, Cameron Murray and Payne Haas.

Walker gets his Blues chance at the age of 29, becoming the oldest five-eighth debut in Origin history.

"He's just been one of the in-form players in the competition, he deserves his opportunity and I think he'll be fantastic," Fittler said.

Penrith's Nathan Cleary has overcome his club side's horror start to 2019 to retain the NSW No. 7 jersey.

The Blues coach named his line-up minutes after the final bell of round 11.

NSW TEAM FOR STATE OF ORIGIN GAME I

1. James Tedesco (Roosters)

2. Josh Addo-Carr (Storm)

3. Latrell Mitchell (Roosters)

4. Josh Morris (Sharks)

5. Nick Cotric (Raiders)

6. Cody Walker (Rabbitohs)

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith)

8. Dave Klemmer (Knights)

9. Damien Cook (Rabbitohs)

10. Paul Vaughan (Dragons)

11. Boyd Cordner (Roosters)

12. Tyson Frizell (Dragons)

13. Jake Trbojevic (Sea Eagles)

Interchange

14. Jack Wighton (Raiders)

15. Payne Haas (Broncos)

16. Cameron Murray (Rabbitohs)

17. Angus Crichton (Roosters)

PREDICTED QUEENSLAND TEAM

NOTE: Queensland's team is due to be officially announced Monday at 9am.

Kalyn Ponga has the No. 1 jumper all to himself this year.
1. Kalyn Ponga (Knights)

2. Corey Oates (Broncos)

3. Will Chambers (Storm)

4. Michael Morgan (Cowboys)

5. Dane Gagai (Rabbitohs)

6. Cameron Munster (Storm)

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles)

8. Jai Arrow (Titans)

9. Ben Hunt (Dragons)

10. Josh Papalii (Raiders)

11. Felise Kaufusi (Storm)

12. Matt Gillett (Broncos)

13. Josh McGuire (Cowboys)

Interchange

14. Anthony Milford (Broncos)

15. Dylan Napa (Bulldogs)

16. Joe Ofahengaue (Broncos)

17. Jarrod Wallace (Titans)

18. Jake Granville (Cowboys)

