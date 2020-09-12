LIVE FINALS: Knights gunning for big dance domination

Harbour Knights Rugby Club will compete in three semi-finals across three grades of New England Rugby this weekend.

LIKE most sports, 2020 has posed a number of challenges for rugby union on the Mid North Coast but Coffs-based side Harbour Knight have thrived under the added pressure.

The Knights first, second and third grade sides will compete in finals footy this weekend as the club eyes a shot at New England Rugby Union domination.

The two lower grades travel to Walcha on Saturday, before the first grade side face an elimination final at the Castle on Sunday.

Harbour’s second grade side have had an unbeaten season but face a determined Tamworth Magpies outfit for a chance at the first spot in the big dance.

The Knights third grade major semi-final is also against the Magpies, but the Knights will be hoping to bounce back from a loss to Tamworth last week and make it two for two in the finals.

Harbour’s first grade side has been a combined effort between SCU Marlins and Coffs Harbour Snappers, but the two sides have bonded to great effect to reach the finals.

But Knights will have to find a way to work together on home turf if they are any chance at beating a classy St Alberts for a chance at a preliminary final.

LIVE STREAM: To watch the New England Rugby Union major semi-finals live, head to this link courtesy of Folmac TV.