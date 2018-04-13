Live entertainment by the riverside

IN HARMONY: The Four Tenors will be performing at Anchors Wharf in Urunga.

SIT back, enjoy the riverside and listen to the talented voices of the Four Tenors in an intimate performance.

The Four Tenors will perform their favourite arias and musical theatre items at Anchors Wharf on Saturday, April 21.

Andrew Pryor, David Kidd, Jason Turnball and Craig Atkinson share a classic collection of songs remaining current as the day they were written.

These songs by Puccini, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lloyd-Webber, Simon and Garfunkel, Verdi and Peter Allen have defined our culture and influenced everyone who came in contact with them.

The four Queensland tenors met while touring internationally with The Ten Tenors, performing in venues such as London's Royal Albert Hall, The Pantages Theatre in LA and the Sydney Opera House.

After some time apart working with Opera Australia, Opera Queensland and many of the country's finest orchestras, they are back together doing what they do best.

Tenori have established themselves as a national touring force, travelling the length and breadth of Australia, performing on the iconic Queen Mary 2 and sharing the stage with the likes of Emma Pask, Darren Percival and James Morrison.

Together they sing like the band of brothers they are, with the camaraderie and precision that more than a decade of harmonising together can bring.

Tickets are $110 and include dinner, a glass of champagne upon arrival and the show.

Call 66555588.