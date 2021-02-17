Menu
Live draw kicks off the #MagicOfTheCup

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
17th Feb 2021 10:40 AM

The magic of the FFA cup begins at 12.30pm today as the first rounds are drawn.

In the rich tradition of broadcasting cup draws live, Northern NSW Football will take to Facebook to reveal which teams will be lining up against each other across the region.

The preliminary rounds of Australian football's top knockout competition features a total of 67 teams from across community, NPL and NL1, representing all seven NNSWF Member Zones.

Join us for the Preliminary Draw of the FFA Cup live from 12:30pm! 🏆⚽ #MagicOfTheCup

Posted by Northern NSW Football on Monday, February 15, 2021

The zones stretch all the way from Newcastle to the Tweed and as far west to Inverell.

There will be seven knockout rounds to decide the two NNSWF representatives that qualify for the national Round of 32 - where they could face A-League opposition.   The country's football sides will be raring to go given last year's competition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Check out Northern NSW Football's Facebook page for the action at 12.30.

ffa cup northern nsw football
Coffs Coast Advocate

