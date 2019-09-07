LIVE COVERAGE: AFL North Coast Grand Final Day 2019

GOING FOR GLORY: The Sawtell Toormina Saints are in action in the grand final today.

Women's: The Saints have taken a 3.2.20 to 2.4.16 lead into the three quarter time break in the women's grand final.

If the Saints win they'll claim their second premiership on the trot.

Under-17s: The Coffs Harbour Breakers have caused a major boilover in the under-17s grand final, Knocking off the Sawtell Toormina Saints.

The Saints had only lost one game all season as they ran away with the minor premiership, but the Breakers didn't care on the big stage.

Coffs Harbour dominated the final three quarters of the game to win 11.5.71 to 3.6.24.