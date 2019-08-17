LIVE COVERAGE: Snappers' reserves chasing grand final glory

RESERVE GRADE: The Coffs Harbour Snappers' reserve grade side are getting ready to take the field for their game against Hastings Valley.

The Snappers have had plenty of early chances, but strong defence from the Vikings so far has left the score at 0-0 five minutes into the game.

The Snappers have lost winger Ryan Munday to the sin bin for a dangerous tackle. It's now 14 on 14 after the Vikings had a player sent off early.

The Vikings have drawn first blood 15 minutes into the game thanks to a rampaging try to number eight and captain Lyndon Gale. The wind wrecking havoc with the kicking in play, with the missed conversion leaving the score at 5-0.

Flyhalf Blake Ryan has extended the Vikings' lead midway through the second half thanks to a brilliant solo try. Vikings up 10-0.

WOMEN'S 10S: The Coffs Harbour Snappers women's team have just taken to the field for their grand final against the Port Macquarie Pirates.

The Snappers are undefeated this season so will be eager to take home the premiership.

An outstanding try to Snappers' flyer Sarah Doyle has given Coffs Harbour a 12-10 lead midway through the second half.

Greta Smith has now extended the Snappers lead to 19-10 after her own runaway try. Only five minutes remain in the match.

Pirates front rower Samantha Porter has dived over from close range to get her side back in the game with just two minutes remaining. Snappers lead 19-15.

It's heartbreak for the Snappers as the Pirates have scored on the final play of the game to take the win. The Pirates scored after the fulltime siren for a 20-19 victory.

JUNIORS: The SCU Marlins under-18s team went down in their grand final 14-10 to Port Macquarie.

It was better news earlier in the day for the Marlins' under-14s side, winning their decider 25-24.

In the under-16s Kempsey defeated Port Macquarie 17-12.