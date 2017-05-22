LIVE BLOG: Two debutants in Blues team for Origin I

FIGURES regarding an estimated cost of constructing the Coffs Harbour bypass haven't been received by officials from a key government department.
WHILE tonnes of food may go to waste, many more thousands of kilograms are spared from ending up in the landfill.
A great white thriller that had scenes filmed on the Fraser Coast has been picked up by a major US movie studio.
New to the market and located in beautiful Diggers Beach this three bedroom, contemporary home offers vibrant feature walls, large north facing entertaining deck...
Positioned approximately 300 metres above sea level, this property boasts some of the most breathtaking views that the Coffs Coast has to offer. Located at the top...
Nestled at the top of the hill with only minutes' walk to beach and central Woolgoolga this modern contemporary built weatherboard home is a must to inspect. Upper...
This three bedroom single level home in the popular Park Beach area will certainly surprise. Beautiful polished timber floors, open plan living and a large kitchen...
An ultra convenient in town location, set back from the street and gated for privacy. This 4 bedroom family home is landscaped, tastefully renovated and decked out...
Amazing spacious home has everything you need. Walking through the grand entrance upstairs you have three large bedrooms, ceiling fans, two have built-in robes...
This property has bucket loads of potential. A popular location walking distance to Coffs Harbour CBD, the property comprises a generously sized 3 bedroom cottage...
Situated in the northern beaches, just 6 minutes drive to Coffs Harbour. This immaculate freestanding villa enjoys a private position with only one immediate...
This immaculate 4 bedroom home offers the best of both worlds, being spacious inside, low maintenance outside and just 700m level walk to Coffs Harbour's CBD.
This lovely 4 bedroom home is definitely one for the entertaining families in mind. The magnificent timber deck is huge and is the perfect spot for a large...