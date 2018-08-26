News
Comets too good for Sea Eagles in Group 2 grand final
- It's full-time in the Group 2 Grand Final and the Coffs Harbour Comets are victorious 30 points to 14.
- Conversion to Simon Brittain-Snowden Coffs Harbour lead 30-14
- The Comets have sealed the win with a 50-metre solo effort to Steven Spencer
- Coffs Harbour Comets 24 Macksville Sea Eagles 14
- Macksville have hit back with a second try to Kaji Buchanan, conversion missed
- Penalty to Nathan Curry Comets 24 Sea Eagles 10, seven minutes to play
- There are 10 minutes to play Coffs Comets 22 Macksville Sea Eagles 10
- A try to Matt Cheeseman and a conversion to Nathan Curry sees the Comets lead 22-10
- 15 minutes of play remain in the Group 2 First Grade grand final
- Coffs Harbour Comets lead the Macksville Sea Eagles 16-10
- Macksville is in again, try to Kaji Buchanan, conversion successful to Jack Ireland
- 17-minutes into the second half and Coffs Harbour Comets lead Macksville 16-4.
- Macksville have hit back with their opening try to James Weimer, conversion missed.
- Conversion successful to Nathan Curry the Coffs Harbour Comets lead the Sea Eagles 16 points to 0.
- The Coffs Harbour Comets have raced to a 14-0 lead through a try to Steve Spencer.
- Half-time and the Comets lead 10-0
- Second try to the Comets to Kerrod Selmes, conversion to Nathan Curry Comets lead 10-0
- Conversion unsuccessful, the Comets lead the Sea Eagles 4-0
- Try to the Comets, Coffs Harbour have opened the scoring through five-eighth Simon Brittain-Snowden
- Play is underway in the Group 2 Rugby League first grade grand final at Geoff King Motors Park.