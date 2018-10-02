Menu
Mark your diary to see Dami Im
Entertainment

Live and up close and personal

2nd Oct 2018 5:00 AM

WHILE earning a reputation as one of the hardest working women in show business, Dami Im has quietly established herself as something of a national treasure.

You'll hear songs from her new album including I say a little prayer, Love on top, Come away with me and Cry me a river.

Expect something special from one of the most exciting Australian artists of the new millennium, up close and personal.

Dami Im will perform at C.ex Coffs on Friday, November 23 from 8pm.

Tickets are $50, visit cex.com.au

