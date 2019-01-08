Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Twitter 'trolls' have apologised and retracted comments made about Maranoa MP David Littleproud on social media.
Twitter 'trolls' have apologised and retracted comments made about Maranoa MP David Littleproud on social media. Tobi Loftus
Politics

Littleproud lashes online trolls over defamatory 'lies'

marian faa
by
8th Jan 2019 4:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEMBER for Maranoa David Littleproud has strongly denied allegations made on an anonymous Twitter account and demanded an apology after revealing his marriage of 20 years has broken down.

The comments have been removed from social media under threat of legal action, with the author stating he had no evidence to support the claims.

Federal Agricultural Minister Mr Littleproud said the allegations, which the Warwick Daily News has chosen not to repeat, were a "defamatory lie".

He called for the author of the original tweet to identify himself, indicating he intended to sue for defamation.

"If you do not wish to remove please have the courage to identify yourself so I can commence legal action," the MP wrote on Twitter.

 

Maranoa MP David Littleproud will re-contest his seat in the 2019 federal election.
Maranoa MP David Littleproud will re-contest his seat in the 2019 federal election. File

"It is not okay to invent a lie which hurts people, including children, for your own amusement or political motives."

Mr Littleproud said any assertions his marriage separation was related to a third party were completely false.

"It is an amicable split," Mr Littleproud said.

"My wife Sarah and I have been separated for some time but it is not from a third party."

The man behind the claims, who goes under the Twitter handle 'John Wren, Never Again - Punch A Nazi Today' issued a public apology this afternoon.

"Under threat of further legal action, I have removed all tweets referring to @D_LittleproudMP. Although I trust my source, I have no evidence to support the allegation ... Therefore, I retract it and apologise," he said.

Mr Littleproud was recently re-endorsed by the Australian National Party to run as a candidate for Maranoa in the 2019 Federal Election.

The MP is a self-professed proponent of Christian and conservative values and famously voted "no" on the same-sex marriage bill.

More Stories

Show More
agricultural minister auspol australian national party david littleproud mp editors picks federal election marriage breakdown member for maranoa politics same-sex marriage social media twitter
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Alleged members of major drug syndicate face court

    premium_icon Alleged members of major drug syndicate face court

    News Nineteen people were arrested for their alleged involvement in a major drug supply network in northern NSW. Four, including the alleged leader, have faced court.

    Our best sports images of 2018

    premium_icon Our best sports images of 2018

    Sport PHOTO ARCHIVE: A look back at the local sporting action in 2018.

    Hot topic: Plans for solar farm split village

    premium_icon Hot topic: Plans for solar farm split village

    News Proposed $15-million solar farm causes friction in small community.

    Airport tenants face relocation

    premium_icon Airport tenants face relocation

    News Three buildings face demolition in Aviation Dr.

    Local Partners