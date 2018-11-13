Little soccer skills are put to the test

LITTLE athletes from the Northern Beaches put their skills to the test during a fun day of soccer games.

The Woolgoolga Real Estate Perpetual Shield was held this month and local primary school children competed against each other in hopes of winning the shield.

Students came from Woolgoolga, Mullaway and Corindi Beach.

The Shield champions were Woolgoolga Public School who received prize bags from Woolgoolga Real Estate.

"I thoroughly enjoy hosting the event each year and would like to say a special thank you to Ben Cheers from Mullaway School for his organisation and Robert Watkin for his great photography," Cheryl said.

Proceeds were donated to the Woolgoolga United Football Club.