The little piggie named Juliet was rescued from Deepwater in Central Queensland and has found a new home in Toowoomba. QFES
Little piglet runs to safety into firefighters' arms in CQ

2nd Dec 2018 3:18 PM | Updated: 4:30 PM
A PIGLET rescued from the bushfire crisis in Central Queensland has found a new home in Toowoomba.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services shared a photo of the piglet saved from a property at Deepwater where firefighters have been working to contain massive blazes in the past week.

In an adorable post to the Facebook page, QFES said the piglet - named Juliet - had been rescued and was now safe after being found during a patrol on Saturday.

"This little piggy made a lucky escape from Deepwater yesterday," QFES posted.

"Some of our QFES personnel were driving through the area when they saw it.

"The pig, which they've named Juliet, ran straight to them.

"Juliet has now found a home at a farm in Toowoomba where she is eating and drinking well and living happily ever after."

The post on Sunday has been shared more than 30 times and is the latest in a number of heart-warming animal rescues from the Central Queensland fires.

animal rescue deepwater bushfire editors picks queensland fire and emergency services toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

