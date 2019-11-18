Little Makavelii’s horrifying list of violent injuries

Makavelii Leoni had more than 40 violent injuries when he died, a court had been told.

Makavelii Leoni had more than 40 violent injuries when he died, a court had been told.

A BABY killed by a methamphetamine overdose in Cairns had more than 40 violent injuries to his tiny body, a court has heard.

Makavelii Leoni died after he ingested a dose of ice lethal to an adult in a known drug den in the far north Queensland city last year.

The 13-month-old had 43 separate injury points on his body when he was found unresponsive by paramedics in the White Rock house on September 24, Cairns Magistrates Court heard today.

These included bite marks, bruises, burns and grazes.

"Four days before his death, he was seen happy, laughing, in a good condition,'' Police Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Maynard Marcum told the court, in opposing a bail application.

"Four days later, the baby was dead.''

Makavelii Leoni and his mother Lina Marie Daley, who has been charged with manslaughter, torture, and drug trafficking.

His mum Lina Marie Daley, 21, has been charged with manslaughter, torture, and drug trafficking.

Ms Daley was witnessed smoking ice and breastfeeding the infant while trafficking cannabis and methamphetamine, the court heard.

The toddler allegedly suffered "prolonged" and "systemic exposure" to the party drug through the breast milk of his drug-addicted mother.

But it is unclear how he ingested the final fatal dose where a blood toxicity report showed he had 0.7mg/kg in his system - enough to kill an adult.

Makavelii Leoni had more than 43 violent injuries to his little body when he died.

It is believed baby Maka might have picked up a chunk of meth from his mum's alleged stash and swallowed it.

"The precise time and method of exposure is not clear, but it was sufficient to be fatal,'' Snr Sgt Marcum said.

Police allegedly found an ice pipe and cannabis hidden in her dead baby's nappy bag.

The day after her baby died Ms Daley allegedly sold a "halfball" of ice to a user for $550, the court was told.

She'd also allegedly sent texts that she had grams of ice for sale for $400.

Ms Daley appeared in court via video-link from Townsville Women's Correctional Centre where she had earlier been remanded in custody almost six months ago on 16 other charges of drug and property-crime offences.

She appeared healthier and fuller-figured and made a show of wiping tears from her eyes and cheeks.

Her defence barrister Kelly Goodwin, in applying for bail, said the prosecution case was found to be "wanting" and was purely "circumstantial".

He told the court there were multiple other adults in the house at the time and it would be difficult to prove the child's long-term exposure to the drug.

Snr Sgt Marcum said police had a strong case and there had been an "egregious breach of duty of care" by the mother.

She'd failed to remove a child from being systemically - and fatally - exposed to methamphetamine and violence, he told the court.

Ms Daley was refused bail and remanded in custody for a committal call over in Cairns Magistrates Court on December 4 at 2.15pm.