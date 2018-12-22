Hero firey delivers bub on roadside

JIMMY and Katherine Stewart were in desperate need of a midwife.

But fate delivered them a fire man.

When brigade instructor Steve Tanner was alerted to a commotion out the front of his neighbour's house in Ferntree Gully he ran to help.

Only minutes later he was holding a new baby.

Little Elwood Stewart was born right there on Railway Road, after his desperate parents were forced to pull over en route to Angliss Hospital.

"We had no other choice but to pull off the road," Mr Stewart said.

"The baby was coming right there."

It was Mr Tanner's neighbours who first spotted the unfolding situation and ran to knock on his door.

"I initially thought it was a car accident before I could see what was going on," Mr Tanner said.

As a first responded, he admitted experiencing some pretty tense situations but perhaps none quite like this.

Fire brigade instructor Steve Tanner and Elwood Stuart. Picture: Josie Hayden

"I noticed the head of the baby was out but he was facing down onto the car seat so I gently lifted his head and up tried to twist his shoulders until he was out."

The firey cleared the infants mouth with a towel and was only seconds away from offering the breath of life before little Elwood started to cry."

Paramedics arrived five minutes later and took the family to hospital.

The proud parents, their newborn son and toddler daughter Nell met with Mr Tanner, wife Honor and their neighbours on Friday.

"A lot of people came to help, including Steve," Mr Stewart said.

"It was a pretty special moment and we just wanted them to know how thankful we were."

aaron.langmaid@news.com.au

@aaronlangmaid