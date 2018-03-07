Little detail given on the future of the Coffs Bypass

COFFS BYPASS: Roads and Maritime Services has released an interactive map showing the proposed route for the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass.

NEW Deputy Prime Minister and infrastructure minister Michael McCormack has remained tight lipped on the Coffs Harbour Bypass.

After being briefed about the bypass by Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker and contacted by Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser, Mr McCormack offered little about what he knew about the long-awaited bypass.

Michelle Landry introducing Michael McCormack as new Nationals Leader, at the Nationals' Partyroom

A spokeswoman replied on Mr McCormack's behalf to questions about possible funding announcements and when works are likely to start on the bypass.

But the spokeswoman's response lacked detail.

"Minister McCormack had a productive meeting with Mr Hartsuyker and looks forward to visiting Coffs Harbour as soon as he is able," the spokeswoman for the minister said.

"The Coffs Harbour Bypass project is currently in planning, with the NSW Government finalising a Business Case to submit to Infrastructure Australia.

"The advice provided by IA (Infrastructure Australia) will be considered by Minister McCormack in due course."

Mr McCormack's Minister and Infrastructure and Transport predecessor Barnaby Joyce's first visit days after he was re-elected as Deputy Prime was to Coffs Harbour to discuss the bypass in December.