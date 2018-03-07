Menu
Login
COFFS BYPASS: Roads and Maritime Services has released an interactive map showing the proposed route for the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass.
COFFS BYPASS: Roads and Maritime Services has released an interactive map showing the proposed route for the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass. RMS
News

Little detail given on the future of the Coffs Bypass

7th Mar 2018 9:00 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM

NEW Deputy Prime Minister and infrastructure minister Michael McCormack has remained tight lipped on the Coffs Harbour Bypass.

After being briefed about the bypass by Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker and contacted by Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser, Mr McCormack offered little about what he knew about the long-awaited bypass.

 

Michelle Landry introducing Michael McCormack as new Nationals Leader, at the Nationals' Partyroom
Michelle Landry introducing Michael McCormack as new Nationals Leader, at the Nationals' Partyroom

A spokeswoman replied on Mr McCormack's behalf to questions about possible funding announcements and when works are likely to start on the bypass.

But the spokeswoman's response lacked detail.

"Minister McCormack had a productive meeting with Mr Hartsuyker and looks forward to visiting Coffs Harbour as soon as he is able," the spokeswoman for the minister said.

"The Coffs Harbour Bypass project is currently in planning, with the NSW Government finalising a Business Case to submit to Infrastructure Australia.

"The advice provided by IA (Infrastructure Australia) will be considered by Minister McCormack in due course."

Mr McCormack's Minister and Infrastructure and Transport predecessor Barnaby Joyce's first visit days after he was re-elected as Deputy Prime was to Coffs Harbour to discuss the bypass in December.

Related Items

barnaby joyce #beepforabypass coffs harbour bypass michael mccormack pacific highway
Coffs Coast Advocate
Koala protection call given to Environment Minister

Koala protection call given to Environment Minister

News Another plea by the NPA to overturn land clearing laws to save the North Coast koala population has been delivered to NSW Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton.

  • 7th Mar 2018 3:00 PM
Environmentalists report pollution claims to EPA

Environmentalists report pollution claims to EPA

News Bellingen Environment Centre claims logging has caused pollution

Swollen catchments empty after sizeable 24-hour falls

Swollen catchments empty after sizeable 24-hour falls

News Bellinger River is today in full flow after 24-hours of heavy rain

Would you say the Big Banana is a heritage item?

Would you say the Big Banana is a heritage item?

News Heritage grants are available to protect buildings and monuments

Local Partners