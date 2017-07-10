19°
News

Little Aussies on song with minister's visit

Greg White
| 10th Jul 2017 11:00 AM
QUESTION TIME: Hon Sarah Mitchell meets children at the Lilly Pilly Early Learning Centre.
QUESTION TIME: Hon Sarah Mitchell meets children at the Lilly Pilly Early Learning Centre. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

EVER wonder what children really think when politicians come to visit?

Well, those little Aussies at Lilly Pilli Early Learning Centre in Coffs Harbour were full of questions when NSW Minister for Early Childhood Education, Sarah Mitchell MLC, made a call.

Local member Andrew Fraser and Leslie Lobel from the Department of Education were in the tour party and centre director Alison Groth wasn't surprised by the warm reception.

"The children started by asking Sarah what her official title 'honourable' was about and she explained the significance before getting down to play with them,” Alison said.

"It was an informal visit and everybody was very happy to have a bit of fun.

"Our children performed our Lilly Pilly welcome song and also a Japanese song which was implemented through the government funded Early Learning Languages Australia (ELLA) program teaching language to preschoolers.

"They joined us for a beautiful afternoon tea and the children assisted them in planting a special lilly pilly tree in our back garden.”

Alison said the children made a card and drawing to present to their visitors and in return Ms Mitchell explained the significance of the lilly pilly, one of the most prominence sources of bush tucker food.

"It was a very special afternoon enjoyed by our parents as well as the children.

"Everybody joined in the songs and had a great time.”

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  alison groth andrew fraser mp early learning languages australia program leslie lobel lilly pilly bush tucker lilly pilly early learning centre nsw department of education sarah mitchell mlc

Art works to pop up in interesting Urunga places

Art works to pop up in interesting Urunga places

Artistic plans are being hatched thanks to Urunga's growing reputation for creativity

VIDEO: Migaloo the major drawcard on the Coffs Coast

The distinctive back of Migaloo the white whale.

Migaloo the white whale spotted.

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

Pensioners are struggling to pay their electricity bills, ahead of hike predicted for July.

Letters to the Editor, Monday, July 10.

Bouquets and brickbats

Terry Mason and Men’s Shed supporters applaud as Wayne O’Neil, Peter Murphy, Tony Goninan, Andrew Fraser and John Mandile set their saws to the cake at the Men’s Shed birthday.

Readers raise their weekly thumbs up and thumbs down

Local Partners

50,000 reasons to pick this blueberry season

The creation of over 800 new picking jobs in the rural New South Wales town will provide a much needed boost to the region.

Two-car collision on Orara Way

Generic police. Police lights.

Collision on Orara Way leaves four people with injuries

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Lawyers' global hunt for Michael Jackson's sex-abuse accuser

Michael Jackson’s first molestation accuser, Jordan Chandler, sought in $131 million sex-abuse lawsuit

Social media erupts with glee over Australian Ninja Warrior

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

It’s official: Aussies love Australian Ninja Warrior

Only one week to go until Game of Thrones returns

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

Cast members open up about what to expect in season seven.

Chris Hemsworth spends a Thor fortune on passion

Chris Hemsworth

Munro was towing Hemsworth in to big waves

Child sex ring behind pregnancies and teen's death exposed

Victoria Agoglia died in 2003.

BBC documentary reveals stories of victims of the child sex ring

Hot mugshot guy and his wife are heading for a divorce

Melissa Meeks has dumped here cheating husband, Jeremy Meeks.

His infidelity has driven a wedge into their marriage

Green Day slammed for playing after acrobat dies at festival

US band Green Day has hit back at criticism they ignored an acrobat’s tragic death at Spain’s Mad Cool Festival.

Green Day say they didn't know the acrobat had died

&quot;Brand New High Quality Villa&quot;

2/235A Sawtell Rd, Boambee East 2452

Villa 3 2 1 $449,000

Secure this brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom high quality villa. Featuring open plan living & dining area, stunning kitchen with engineered stone bench tops &...

&quot;Brand New Quality Villa&quot;

1/235A Sawtell Rd, Boambee East 2452

Villa 3 2 1 $449,000

Secure this brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom high quality villa. Featuring open plan living & dining area, stunning kitchen with engineered stone bench tops &...

&quot;Brand New - North Sapphire Estate&quot;

21 Red Gum Cir, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $699,000

Set in the popular boutique North Sapphire Beach Estate, this brand new quality home provides a full complement of modern must-haves from the flowing open-plan...

Build Your Dream Home on Town Oasis

Lot 16 Prince Street, Bellingen 2454

Residential Land The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of ... $259,000

The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of this position. Set in a lovely treed location is a level block opposite the community swimming pool...

Great value for money...

27 Frederick Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 1 1 $370,000 ...

Perfectly positioned close to schools, sporting fields and major shopping. This home would be ideal for the first home buyer or even an astute investor. Features...

Simply move in and enjoy...

6 Cotswold Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $539,000

Located in a whisper quiet and family friendly neighbourhood, this versatile home has so many of the "must haves". Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, just minutes to...

Stylish townhouse, perfect location, beach, cafes and lifestyle...

5/40-42 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $325,000

Beautifully presented modern, two bedroom townhouse in a neat complex with everything at your doorstep. Walking distance to beach, cafes, restaurants and shopping...

Walking distance to beach, shopping, cafes - what more do you need?...

5/34 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 3 2 1 $370,000

Location says it all. Beautiful three bedroom units like this are hard to find in the perfect position of a small complex of ten. Spacious open plan...

&quot;Dual Occupancy-Ocean Views-Fantastic Buying&quot;

1 Atwal Way, Korora 2450

House 6 3 2 $950,000

Welcome to your new home! Built by multi award winning builders Toscan Homes, this 2yr old custom designed high quality home takes full advantage of the beautiful...

First Home Buyers Save $11,690

17b Bonnie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $360,000

Take advantage of this tidy home as First Home Buyers are poised to save $11,690 in Stamp Duty Tax. Set amongst a leafy backdrop in a cul-de-sac location and just...

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Exclusive Beachside living

LUXE LIVING: This beachside home has it all.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!