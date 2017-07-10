Little Aussies on song with minister's visit

EVER wonder what children really think when politicians come to visit?

Well, those little Aussies at Lilly Pilli Early Learning Centre in Coffs Harbour were full of questions when NSW Minister for Early Childhood Education, Sarah Mitchell MLC, made a call.

Local member Andrew Fraser and Leslie Lobel from the Department of Education were in the tour party and centre director Alison Groth wasn't surprised by the warm reception.

"The children started by asking Sarah what her official title 'honourable' was about and she explained the significance before getting down to play with them,” Alison said.

"It was an informal visit and everybody was very happy to have a bit of fun.

"Our children performed our Lilly Pilly welcome song and also a Japanese song which was implemented through the government funded Early Learning Languages Australia (ELLA) program teaching language to preschoolers.

"They joined us for a beautiful afternoon tea and the children assisted them in planting a special lilly pilly tree in our back garden.”

Alison said the children made a card and drawing to present to their visitors and in return Ms Mitchell explained the significance of the lilly pilly, one of the most prominence sources of bush tucker food.

"It was a very special afternoon enjoyed by our parents as well as the children.

"Everybody joined in the songs and had a great time.”