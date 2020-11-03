LIST: The Coffs Coast’s biggest crime stories of the month

These are the biggest crime stories from October.

FROM horror crash arrests to a failed murder conviction appeal, these are some of the biggest Coffs Coast crime stories from October.

Toddler murderer’s bid to appeal 36-year jail sentence refused

“Brutal, callous and inhumane” were the words Justice Clifton Hoeben used to describe the shocking murder of a two-year-old girl at the hands of Coffs Harbour man Thomas Lock.

Justice Hoeben dismissed Lock’s bid to appeal his 2017 conviction, instead upholding his 36-year jail sentence for fatally punching the toddler in the stomach, causing her to bleed to death.

Lock, then aged 27, stood trial at the Supreme Court of Coffs Harbour where it was heard he had assaulted the girl within less than half an hour of being left alone with her at a Park Beach unit.

Alleged drink-driver charged over crash that killed Bonville woman

Police arrested an alleged drink-driver over a horror multi-car crash which resulted in the death of a 69-year-old woman in Coffs Harbour on September 4.

The driver, a 56-year-old Nambucca Heads woman, was charged in late October with a string of offences – including aggravated dangerous driving, negligent driving, and High Range PCA.

Police alleged that the woman was driving a Mazda 6 south on the Pacific Hwy at Boambee when she crashed into a Subaru Forester, before crossing into northbound lanes and colliding with a Nissan X-trail.

The Nissan driver succumbed to her injuries in hospital a few days later.

The incident on September 4.

Man glassed and taken to hospital

Three men were arrested by police following reports a 21-year-old man had been assaulted outside The Coffs Hotel.

Police said the victim and another man had gotten into a fight, and the victim was allegedly knocked to the ground and stabbed with a broken bottle.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital and was later released.

Arson attack: Police appeal for information on store blaze

Police put a call out for information that could help them identify a man suspected of deliberately lighting a convenience store on fire – with a fuel bowser out front.

Detective Acting Inspector Aaron Van Schaik said investigations into the suspected arson attack, which took place at the Lowanna General Store in March, were ongoing.

“The fire brigade were able to contain the fire but we have concerns about the nature of the incident, where a fire appears to have been deliberately lit at the store with an attached dwelling and bowser out front,” Det A/Insp Van Schaik told The Advocate.

Detective Acting Inspector Aaron Van Schaik said police hold "serious concerns" over the March 6 incident in Lowanna.

Drink-driving L-plater arrested following alleged high-speed pursuit and crash

An unaccompanied learner driver was charged following an alleged pursuit in Sawtell on October 30.

Police allege officers attempted to stop a Holden commodore for an RBT, however the driver allegedly accelerated from the scene – travelling at 130km/h in a 50km zone.

The driver crashed into a pole before all four teen occupants attempted to flee the scene on foot.

They were all detained and the driver was found hiding in nearby bushland before allegedly returned a positive result to an RBT.

Woman arrested over crash which left child critical

A woman was charged with a string of offences following a horrific crash near Dundurrabin, inland of Coffs, on October 22.

Police allege the woman was driving a black Holden Commodore which left the road and went down an embankment, before crashing into a tree on Armidale Rd.

The driver extricated herself from the wreck, but her 7-year-old female passenger had to be freed by emergency services and was taken to Brisbane Children’s Hospital in a critical condition.

A breath test at the scene returned a positive result.

Coffs/Clarence Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman had stern words for local drivers following a horror car crash at Dundurrabin, inland of Coffs.

Road carnage prompts plea from Coffs/Clarence police

“People are driving cars and killing themselves. People are killing passengers, killing family members.

“A motor vehicle is a dangerous weapon.”

Those were the exasperated words of Coffs/Clarence Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman, who made yet another road safety plea following the horror crash near Dundurrabin.

“Most people killed or seriously injured on roads here in the Coffs/Clarence Police District are locals. It clearly indicates they’re taking no care with their local roads,” he said.

