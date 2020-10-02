LIST: The Coffs Coast’s biggest crime stories of the month

FROM major drug busts to court sentencings, these are some of the biggest Coffs Coast crime stories from September.

Jail time for Coffs psychologist who sexually abused young male patients

A sexual predator lied about his crimes in the US to become a child psychologist on the Coffs Coast, where he had free reign to prey on the most vulnerable boys and young men who came to him for help.

The 54-year-old man is now serving at least 12 years in prison after he was sentenced in the NSW District Court this month on 13 charges.

The court heard he "abused his position of trust and authority" to groom and sexually assault male patients as young as nine-years-old.

Mugshot of paedophile psychologist Craig Baker. Photo: Supplied

Man accused of bashing dog, choking woman

A man who allegedly bashed a dog and choked a woman who tried to intervene has been refused bail.

The 49-year-old man is facing several charges in relation to the alleged violent public assault outside a fast food restaurant in Bray St, Coffs Harbour, on the night of September 26.

It is alleged an argument broke out between the man and a woman after he struck the dog on the face and body.

Alleged drug syndicate members arrested after raids uncover thousands of dope plants

More than 3000 cannabis plants worth more than $6.5 million were seized by police during a raid on a rural property at Thora.

Police also allegedly sized 3kg of MDMA with an estimated value of $165,000.

Meanwhile a second raid at a property in Missibotti saw police allegedly locate more than 180 vehicles, suspected stolen.

Two men were arrested at the scene, while a third man was arrested a few days later. They all stand accused of being involved in a drug supply syndicate.

Thousands of dope plants seized in massive raids

Coffs' alleged drug syndicate members face court

Drugs, guns & stolen cars: Alleged crime leader faces court

Police have arrested three alleged members of a crime syndicate that had been supplying commercial quantities of drugs in the region.

Details emerge on historical Coffs child abuse allegations

Court documents revealed the details on the accusations against a Queensland man who was extradited to Coffs on historical child sexual abuse charges.

The 44-year-old Kallangur man stands accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl in Nana Glen over several months back in 1998, when he was 22 and the victim 13.

The documents revealed they had begun communicating via an online chatroom before organising to meet up in person.

COVID border-hopping fruit picker gives birth at Coffs

A woman who allegedly crossed the border into NSW from Victoria unlawfully, later presented to Coffs Harbour Health Campus to give birth.

The 26-year-old woman (and a 28-year-old man) were among the 10 Malaysian nationals who were all travelling in convoy from Victoria on their way to pick fruit in Coffs Harbour.

Man jailed over multimillion-dollar Coffs crop

Broke and unable to speak English, a court heard how an international student was recruited to work for a Vietnamese crime gang as a 'low level' labourer in a multimillion-dollar Coffs Coast drug operation.

The 32-year-old man's downward spiral into a life of crime ended with his arrest in November last year at a property in Korora.

At the scene, police seized 1,026 cannabis plants as well as 62kg of cannabis head from the property - estimated to be worth around $3-million.

NSW Police Force published these images of the Korora drug bust following the arrest of Duy Truong Tran and co-offender Minh Do last year.

Man arrested after trespass attempt at Coffs ADF facility

A MAN who allegedly got caught in razor wire at a Coffs Harbour Army base was refused bail in court.

The 43-year-old man was arrested after he wad allegedly found stuck on the security offence, injured and suffering from exhaustion.

He has been charged for the alleged trespass, as well as for a string of domestic violence related offences.

DV accused on bail when he snuck into Coffs army base

Alleged army base trespass ends in bloody mess

Alleged drug driver accused of killing cyclist faces court

AN alleged drug driver charged over a fatal cyclist crash that took place in Bucca earlier this year has had his first court appearance.

The 63-year-old appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court over allegations his dangerous and negligent driving led to the death of Emerald Beach handyman Philip Almond in April this year.

He also stands accused of causing grievous bodily harm to fellow cyclist and Sawtell business owner Duncan Elliot.

An Emerald Beach man tragically died after being struck by a ute north of Coffs Harbour in April.

