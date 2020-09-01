LIST: The Coffs Coast’s biggest crime stories of the month

These are some of the biggest crime stories from August.

FROM major drug busts to court sentencings, these are some of the biggest Coffs Coast crime stories from August.

Ex-teacher jailed for raping intoxicated teen at party

A former Coffs Coast high school teacher was jailed for raping a heavily intoxicated teenage girl at a Halloween party – telling her things like “you’re so unconscious” while committing the assault.

The man, 62, was sentenced on two charges of sexual intercourse without consent at Coffs Harbour District Court on August 21.

The court heard that the assault against the 18-year-old victim occurred at a Halloween party organised by the offender’s son on the night of October 26, 2018.

Raids prevent $500,000 worth of ice from hitting the streets

A series of raids involving local police allegedly uncovered a drug lab, chemicals and both cannabis and methylamphetamine.

Strike Force Delisle was established in May 2020 by detectives from the Coffs/Clarence Police District’s Firearm and Drug Unit to investigate the manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs in the Coffs Coast and Hunter Valley regions.

Coffs/Clarence Police District Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Guy Flaherty, said it would be alleged more than $100,000 worth of drugs had been seized and they had prevented an estimated $500,000 in ice from being manufactured.

During the searches, police located and seized glassware used in the manufacture of prohibited drugs and litres of chemicals believed to be either prohibited drugs or precursors used in their manufacture. Photo: NSW Police Force

Police officer arrested over child abuse material

A police officer was charged with possession of child abuse material after detectives executed two search warrants in Coffs Harbour on August 27.

The detectives from the Professional Standards Command seized a mobile phone, smart watch and other electronic and storage devices.

The 42-year-old constable, attached to a command in the Northern region, was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with two counts of possess child abuse material.

Man charged over crash that killed much-loved local

An alleged drug driver was charged over the fatal bike crash which killed Emerald Beach man Phillip Almond earlier this year.

The crash, which took place soon after 6.30am on April 15, also left fellow cyclist Duncan Elliot severely injured.

The two men were cycling down Central Bucca Rd, Bucca, when they were reportedly struck by a ute turning into a driveway.

Following extensive inquiries, a 63-year-old man was charged with a number of offences and will face court on September 28.

Pictured is Duncan Elliott and Phil Almond in pictures from the Coffs Harbour Cycle club Facebook page.

Coffs teen was in ‘good spirits’ when she disappeared

As part of Missing Persons Week earlier this month, the NSW Police Force reissued an appeal for information to locate missing Coffs Coast teen Rose Howell.

On April 11, 2003, Rose was said to be in ‘good spirits’ when she left her Repton home for Bellingen, where she spent the morning designing invitations for her 19th birthday party.

A number of people reported seeing Rose in Bellingen throughout the day.

Eventually she left the town with a plan to hitchhike her way back home, and was seen heading north on the Pacific Hwy near the old turn-off to Perry Hill and Repton at around 6.45pm.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Police appealed again for information to help locate Rose Howell. Photo: Robert McKell

Cops nab driver who fled crash scene

A man who crashed his car at Moonee Beach in the early hours of the morning was arrested by police after allegedly attempting to flee the scene.

The man’s Toyota Landcruiser was found rolled onto its side in the middle of a roundabout on Solitary Islands Way at around 1.30am on August 18.

Police then located the driver, aged 35, around 200m from the crash scene.

He was breath tested and allegedly returned a positive result.

Police arrested a driver following a crash at Moonee Beach in the early hours of August 18.

Victorian pair charged over alleged COVID-19 breaches

A Victorian pair who were arrested in Coffs Harbour for allegedly breaching COVID-19 restrictions pleaded not guilty in court.

A man, aged 32, and a woman, 29, appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court on charges of not complying with a noticed direction under the Public Health Act.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Highway patrol had arrested the pair after stopping their unregistered vehicle outside a hotel on the Pacific Hwy soon after midnight on August 9.

On-duty taxi driver charged with drink-driving

A taxi driver was charged with mid-range drink-driving after being stopped by police at Coffs Harbour.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Traffic and Highway Patrol were conducting patrols when they stopped a taxi on Long St on the evening of August 29.

The driver – a 45-year-old man – was subject to a roadside breath test which allegedly returned a positive reading.

He was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

