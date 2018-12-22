LIST: Opening hours for Lismore cafes and restaurants
HERE'S a list of holiday trading hours for some of your favourite bars, restaurants and cafés in Lismore for 2018. Have any to add? Email us at news@northernstar.com.au
Augustine's Bar
Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Banzai Japanese Restaurant
Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day
Closed January 1
Benchtop Espresso
Closed Christmas Day
Eltham Hotel
Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day
Eltham Valley Pantry
Open Christmas Day for lunch (limited place available, bookings required)
Fire in the Belly
Closed: Dec 23 - Jan 8 2019.
Flock Espresso & Eats
Closed Monday December 24 to Wednesday 26
Closed Tuesday January 1 2019
Gloria Jeans (Lismore Square)
Closed Christmas Day
Open December 26 10am-2pm
Open January 1 2019 10am-2pm
Goonellabah Tavern
Closed Christmas Day
Henry's Bakery Café
Closed Christmas Day
La Baracca
Closed from Christmas Eve & Christmas Day.
Takeaway coffees from December 26-Jan 5.
Reopening Jan 7.
Lismore Workers Club
Closed Christmas Day
Open December 26 9:30am-9pm
Open normal hours from December 27
Open January 1 9.30am-9pm
Mary G's
Closed Christmas Day
Open from December 26
The Bircher Bar
Closed December 22-January 14
The Coffee Club (Lismore Square)
Closed Christmas Day
The Loft Restaurant
Closed December 22 - January 8 (opening January 9)
Supermarkets
All Woolworths and Coles stores across the country will be closed on Christmas Day.
Liquor Stores
All Coles Liquor stores including Vintage Cellars, Liquorland, First Choice and Liquor Market will be closed on Christmas Day. They will be open on Boxing Day and New Year's Day.
Most Woolworths Liquor stores including BWS and Dan Murphy's will be closed on Christmas Day