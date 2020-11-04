LIST: New development proposals for the Coffs Coast

Here's a list of the latest development proposals that have been submitted to Coffs Harbour City Council.

Here's a list of the latest development proposals that have been submitted to Coffs Harbour City Council.

Coffs Harbour City Council receives dozens of development applications a week.

Once submitted, these proposals go through an assessment process before they are either approved or refused.

Here is a list of the more substantial development proposals that have been submitted to council in the last fortnight.

Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club demolition

Location: Hofmeier Cl, Woolgoolga.

An application has been submitted by Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club president Les Pepper for the demolition of the historic former Surf Life Saving Club building, estimated to cost around $65,000.

This comes after the new $3.9 million Surf Life Saving Club building was unveiled in late September at the site of the former Marine Rescue building.

The decaying former clubhouse was partly demolished in 2015, with the upper storey balcony removed due to safety concerns.

See the DA here.

An application has been lodged to demolish the former Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club building. Photo: Trevor Veale

Coffs Coast Mountain Retreat Expansion

Location: Gundarene Rd, Lowanna.

Due to high demand the applicant, Coffs Coast Mountain Retreat, is seeking to expand with the addition of two new cabins at an estimated cost of $160,000. The eco-tourist facility currently has on offer two cabins, which have experienced 75 per cent occupancy since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

The single-storey, one-bedroom cabins are proposed to be situated on the opposite side of the property of the existing cabins.

See the DA here.

The Coffs Coast Mountain Retreat is looking to expand. Photo from Airbnb.

New fish and chip shop

Location: Shop 4, 2-8 Harbour Dr, Coffs Harbour.

An application has been lodged to bring back to life a shopfront on the corner of the Pacific Hwy and Harbour Dr, with the fit out of a new fish and chip shop.

The takeaway premises is proposed to be located at the former Art Eclectic store.

See the DA here.

The fish and chip shop is proposed to be located at the corner of the Pacific Hwy and Harbour Dr. Photo: Google Maps.

Former mechanical workshop to transform into office building

Location: 6 Lyster St, Coffs Harbour.

An application has been lodged to change the land use of the former Denis Spagnolo Auto Maintenance building into an office premises, following the retirement of the longstanding local mechanic.

The building is proposed to be turned into an office premises for local businesses Clayton & Foster Accountants, and Coastal Law and Conveyancing.

The fit out is estimated to cost around $600,000.

See the DA here.

An application has been lodged to transform 6 Lyster St into an office building.

Brazilian-style espresso bar

Location: 31 Park Ave, Coffs Harbour.

A development application has been lodged and approved to allow for a new espresso bar to open in the Genesis gym building.

The Brazilian-style coffee bar will offer mostly takeaway coffee and snacks, with the fit-out estimated to cost around $10,000.

See the DA here.

An espresso bar will open in the Genesis gym building.

Digital signage for the Jetty Theatre

Location: 337 Harbour Dr, Coffs Harbour.

An application has been lodged to install a digital screen on the historic Jetty Memorial Theatre building.

The 2.3m by 1.5m screen is proposed to be mounted inside the existing window of the tower section of the building, and will advertise upcoming shows.

The tower section was a new addition added in 2003 and does not have heritage status.

See the DA here.

Jetty Memorial Theatre. Photo: Trevor Veale

New glasshouse for the Botanic Garden

Location: Coff St, Coffs Harbour.

The construction of a new glasshouse, at an estimated cost of $900,000, has been proposed for the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

Friends of the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden volunteers received Federal grant funding to construct a new glasshouse, after the previous glasshouse was removed as it was in danger of collapsing.

See the DA here.

The North Coast Regional Botanic Garden will be home to a new glasshouse once a DA is approved.

New safety fencing and gates for Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre

Location: Earl St, Coffs Harbour.

An application has been lodged to erect new security fencing around the perimeter of the Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre.

The fencing will be similar to those used by schools in the area, and is estimated to cost about $100,000.

According to the DA documents the fencing aims to clean the area up, reducing rubbish and needles found "on a daily basis."

See the DA here.