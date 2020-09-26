LIST: New development proposals for the Coffs Coast

Construction has been underway on the $150 million Shoreline development. An application has been lodged seeking changes to the development consent.

Construction has been underway on the $150 million Shoreline development. An application has been lodged seeking changes to the development consent.

COFFS Harbour City Council receives dozens of development applications a week.

Once submitted, these proposals go through an assessment process before they are either approved or refused.

Here is a list of the more substantial development proposals that have been submitted to council in the last fortnight.

1. Asian grocery store

Location: 12 Park Avenue, Coffs Harbour.

The applicant, Marryland Pty Ltd, is seeking to change the use of 12 Park Ave from a takeaway food and drink premises to an Asian grocery shop dubbed United Asian Mart.

Located opposite Woolworths, the proposed grocery store would be situated in the former What’s Up Chook? building between restaurants Phoen Wong and Guru’s Indian Cuisine.

See the DA here.

Asian grocery store United Asian Mart is proposed for 12 Park Ave.

2. Crossmaglen Rd subdivision

Location: Crossmaglen Rd, Bonville.

The applicant, Tallowwood (Bonville) Pty Ltd, is seeking to modify a development consent for a subdivision consisting of 8 lots, which was approved in April 2019.

The applicant is now seeking an additional 8 lots to be included in the development consent.

See the DA here.

An applicant is seeking an additional 8 lots to be included in the consent for a subdivision at Bonville.

3. Driscoll’s $1.1m loading dock extension

Location: 39-51 Isles Dr, North Boambee Valley.

Applicant Driscoll’s Australia is seeking to construct a new loading dock extension, which would see 5 new docks at the former Bunnings Warehouse site located near the Englands Rd roundabout.

The applicant is seeking this extension as the demand for blueberries has expanded immensely since the facility was first set up. The applicant states the proposed extension would facilitate the speedy transfer of product from the warehouse to the trucks, with the operation currently being undertaken in the open parking lot.

The applicant states the proposal would reconfigure the parking lot to accommodate the manouvering of semi-trailers accessing the new loading docks.

See the DA here.

Driscolls is seeking to construct a loading dock extension to keep up with demand.

4. The Shoreline retirement village modification

Location: Arthur St, Coffs Harbour.

Applicant Rowville Park Pty Ltd is seeking to modify a development consent on the luxury senior’s housing development The Shoreline at Park Beach.

It is seeking consent for reconfigured carparking and storage cages, expanded podium, modified footpaths and modified podium landscaping.

See the DA here.

Change of plans for $150m Shoreline at Park Beach