Lismore pub opens under new management

LISMORE'S Gollan Hotel has reopened under new management and you will receive a warm welcome from general manager Glenn Tomkinson and the team.

Mr Tomkinson said nothing has changed with the pub and customers can expect things to "pick up where they left off and continue as normal".

With 41 years of customer service under his belt, including seven years of working in hotels, motels and self-contained accommodation, he said he was excited to throw himself into the community he would now call home after moving up from Sydney.

"(A Facebook post) says all gigs are cancelled, but that's not true. Gigs that were booked in November will go ahead," Mr Tomkinson said.

"It's full steam ahead.

"I'm hoping eventually to turn it back into a steak house down the track.

"We are crawling at the moment and hopefully walking soon.

"It's the people's pub."

The bistro has reopened with a simple menu, and a full menu is coming soon.