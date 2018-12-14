Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Barett, of Lismore, hangglided 500kn to a declared location to break a national Australian record.
Scott Barett, of Lismore, hangglided 500kn to a declared location to break a national Australian record. Marc Stapelberg
News

Lismore pilot's 500km flight smashes hang gliding record

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
15th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LISMORE man has smashed the Australian hang gliding record for the distance to a declared goal.

The record flight was a 500km, 10 hour flight in an unpowered hang glider and it breaks the latest record by more than 150km.

On Saturday, December 8 hang glider pilot Scott Barrett made the record flight by towing-up behind an ultralight aircraft at 2000ft above the Dalby airport.

 

Flying from the Dalby Hang Gliding Club, in the Darling Downs, the flight went through outback Queensland, ending a pre-determined field at Charleville.

Three pilots flew independently on the day, Viv Clements of Brisbane making a 400km flight, Michael Jackson of Brisbane also made a great unprecedented flight to the same declared goal at Charleville, but with a different start point making his course just a little shorter.

"It is my most memorable experience," Mr Barrett said.

"I was never following any roads, just looking where I needed to find the next rising air, or plotting a course to get past forests and maintaining a focus on getting to goal safely."

To reach the goal, Mr Barrett had a lot of water, oxygen and survival equipment for the flight, he said.

"I was carrying CB and airband radios, a spot tracker, EPIRB, parachutes, food, blankets and other essentials.

"I had steered a hang glider around for 10 hours, but it had also taken a year of waiting for the right weather and I was happy and tired.

"I enjoyed going and flying the record, and the terrain that I flew over I will always remember, it is really spectacular.

"Watching the sunset from just under a 10,000 ft cloud base late in the day and gliding the last 40km to goal was a special moment. An Australian record was awaiting me and I had time to enjoy just being there alone in the air."

He said the record is administered by the Federation Aviation International (FAI_- a French world wide body that administers all aviation records.

The next flying Mr Barrett will do will be at home on the North Coast, in bare feet, shorts and T-shirt, enjoying a day flying around on the sand dunes at his local beach.

"I love making flights from the local mountains, I recently flew from Byron Bay and climbed in my hang glider up and over Mt Warning," he said.

"I often fly back to my house just for convenience.

"It is a really rewarding challenge to use the awesome power of the moving air to get you around to the places you want to go.

"It is a passion like some people have for sailing, but hang gliding is in three dimensions and the views are better by far. It is a fantastic way to enjoy nature."

He said hang gliders have become a very safe and fun aircraft, it takes a week to achieve a pilot certificate and you can participate in it from flatlands, from mountains, coastal hills or sand dunes."

Find out more at the Hang Gliding Federation of Australia Website HGFA.asn.au

australian record fai hang gliding lismore
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Girls rule the ATAR as boys fall behind

    premium_icon Girls rule the ATAR as boys fall behind

    Education Statisticians have highlighted a “troubling” trend which shows NSW boys have slipped behind in ATAR rankings for the past 10 years.

    • 15th Dec 2018 5:34 AM
    Paedophile cops jail time two decades on

    Paedophile cops jail time two decades on

    News "Pedophiles forget children eventually grow up," the victim said.

    Farmers say bypass plan doesn't cut it

    premium_icon Farmers say bypass plan doesn't cut it

    News His farm is in the path of one of the largest proposed cuttings.

    The 12 pets of Christmas

    The 12 pets of Christmas

    Pets & Animals The ultimate gift for 12 pets currently in shelter.

    Local Partners