Police are outside the Lismore Base Hospital following a fatal shooting on Friday night.
Aisling Brennan
Hospital shooting sparks calls for better prisoner treatment

Aisling Brennan
19th Mar 2019 11:45 AM | Updated: 1:44 PM
LISMORE Base Hospital staff are calling for clearer protocols on managing the treatment of prisoners, following the death of a man who was fatally shot outside of the hospital on Friday.

Workers met on Monday to discuss a range of security and safety issues following following the fatal shooting of Numulgi man Dwayne Johnstone, 43, under Corrective Services custody outside the hospital's emergency department.

HSU Secretary Gerard Hayes said hospital workers, who were deeply saddened and upset about the incident, said staff were determined to prevent similar incidents from happening again.　

"While it is important not to pre-empt the outcomes of formal investigations, there are things that can be done straight away," Mr Hayes said.

"In fact, delaying these common sense measures will simply put more lives at risk.　

"Lismore Base Hospital workers have identified a number of improvements to security processes, and have called on hospital management to implement these improvements urgently."　

Staff have identified that they need clearer protocols on how prisoners are received in the hospital, how they move around the hospital, and how they depart the hospital.

Other issues raised during the meeting include Corrective Services must notify hospital security prior to a prisoner's arrival to ensure security have time to be available to accompany the officers moving the prisoner throughout the hospital, live CCTV footage must be provided to the Nurse in Charge workstation, and any prisoner movement must only be performed through the lockable acute room, which has direct access to the ambulance bay.

Staff are also requesting that all hospital employees who work in the Emergency Department must complete Violence Prevention and Management Training.

