Lismore family's trucking history puts student behind wheel

James Blok splits his time between his Bond University studies and roles for two freight companies in Lismore. CAVAN FLYNN

GROWING up in a trucking family, James Blok had a choice - hit the highway or hit the books.

In the end he decided to do both.

The Bond University commerce student splits his time between full-time studies at the university's Robina campus and roles for two freight companies in Lismore.

Mr Blok regularly gets behind the wheel of trucks, although he is more involved in fleet management and logistics for the company his grandfather started, Mcleans Freight Service, and another, Mainfreight.

"I just enjoy driving trucks," he said.

"To be honest I'll probably be driving them all my life in some capacity."

His grandfather Laurie McLean started Mcleans Freight Service in the 1960s and Mr Blok is the group sales manager.

He works in international air freight operations for Mainfreight.

Mr Blok, 20, spent so much time in the family business as a kid that he was affectionately labelled 'little Laurie' and he remains passionate about the industry that keeps Australia moving.

"Without trucks Australia stops, it is as simple as that," he said.

"Without forklift and truck drivers the freight isn't getting loaded to Melbourne tonight.

"You can't glorify that fact.

"So much of not only Australia, but the world, relies on the freight industry.

"It is important for the industry to speak its positives, otherwise where does the next generation come from?

"The kids like me, why would they want to get into transport if they don't know all the good parts of the business?"

Mr Blok has been driving trucks since he was in Year 12 but it is the wider industry which he believes can be an ideal career path and not just for drivers.

"There are plenty of aspects of our business that are opportunities for the wider public," he said.

"You don't have to be a truck driver, or be involved in packing in a warehouse, there are a vast array of tasks. Data planning, actuaries, route optimisation, fleet and load planning -- it is becoming quite science-based.

"I do drive trucks but I'm more involved in the fleet management and the logistical processes.

"Even if you are a truck driver you need to be extremely organised, know the legislation, be on top of your time management.

"There are also plenty of female truck drivers and females in the business which often gets overlooked."