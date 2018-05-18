Lismore Diocesan teachers win dispute

VICTORY PATH:Teachers from Catholic and Independent schools hold a rally at C.ex Coffs last December.

AN industrial campaign involving Coffs Coast Catholic teachers and support staff in Lismore Diocese will end this week with a new enterprise agreement about to be ratified.

The often acrimonious dispute over 18 month between the IEUA NSW/ACT Branch and the 11 Catholic dioceses will end with a yes vote and teachers and support staff winning provisions to benefit themselves and students.

The new enterprise agreement enshrines access to the Fair Work Commission for arbitration, something that was challenged by the employer, and includes work practices agreements which allow teachers and support staff to spend more time with students and less time on data collection and input, meetings and emails.

The agreement includes a 2.5 per cent pay rise for 2017, 2018 and 2019 in NSW.

In most dioceses, meeting times are capped to 10 hours per term.

There is a commitment to limit unnecessary data processing and programming not directly related to teaching and staff are not required to respond to emails outside of normal school hours.

The new work practices agreements also allow for more mentoring and release from face to face teaching for new teachers to address the exodus from the profession in the early years.

In Lismore diocese, new teachers are now allocated 16 days of release in their first year with eight in their second year.

Support staff will be paid an allowance for attending overnight camps.

IEUA acting secretary Gloria Taylor paid tribute to the determination and unity of members.

"They stuck to their guns for 18 months despite attempts by the employers to bribe them with a pay rise because they knew how fundamental the right to arbitration was,' she said.

"They also understood provisions addressing work intensification would benefit not only them but their students, allowing more time for what they originally signed up for.

"Despite many obstacles the union has won through and the end result will benefit school staff, students and parents.”