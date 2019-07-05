Lismore chef in the running for apprentice of the year

COOK OFF: Lismore Bounty Motel apprentice chef Joseph Carrall is in the Grand Final of the ETC Apprentice of the Year Cook-off competition this month.

LISMORE chef Joseph Carrall is sharpening his knives, researching produce and perfecting his recipes in the lead-up to the grand final of the ETC Apprentice of the Year Cook-off competition this month.

Mr Carrall out-cooked his competitors at the North Coast regional final with his Lemon Myrtle scented Barramundi.

He will be out to impress his employer, Lismore Bounty Motel, and will face off against two other apprentice chefs in the competition to be held at Coffs Central on Thursday July 11.

"Winning the regional was definitely the highlight of my career,” Mr Carrall said.

"It's fantastic to have this opportunity to showcase what we can do as apprentices, given that usually we are the ones hanging in the back of the kitchen that no one sees.

"I'm very excited for the grand final and aim to provide a top quality five star dish.”

The Hilltop Store at Sawtell's second year Apprentice Nick Delves won the Coffs Coast regional final back in March with his roasted king prawns with desert oak butter and sea succulents dish.

Third year Apprentice Sarah Townsend will be representing the Lower Mid North Coast and her employer Club Taree.

The finalists will be producing an original recipe, complete with sides and garnishes for a dish that features scallops or king prawns, seasonal produce and has an Asian influence.

They will have 35 minutes on the day of the competition to prepare and present four servings to a judging panel consisting of Latitude 30's Marcus Blackwell, Taste Restaurant's Bevan Collin and ETC's Karen Busby.

The winner will take home a $500 cash prize and will be crowned the 2019 ETC Apprentice of the Year.

There will also be a People's Choice Award, where people vote for their favourite dish based on its presentation.

The event will be held from 11am - 1pm outside Kmart at the top of Coffs Central Shopping Centre.

If you would like to find out more or are interested in employing an Apprentice Chef contact ETC's Ingrid Johansen on 0447 162 970 or visit www.etcltd.com.au/innprogram/yes-chef/.