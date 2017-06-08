Lisa's last show for the season

DON'T MISS HER: Lisa is the lady of soul.

WHEN people ask who's playing Sunday sesh and the answer is Lisa Hunt, you know it's going to be good.

Lisa is an American-born, Byron Bay-based soul sensation who has won the hearts of pub-goers on the Coffs Coast.

Her show Forever Soul is a retrospective of motown, soul, funk and disco and is guaranteed to get you up off your seat and feeling the groove.

Lisa has performed, recorded and toured with some of the most legendary people in show business, including James Brown, Macy Gray, Miles Davis and Eric Clapton.

THE GIG: Hoey Moey, Sunday, June 11. Followed by DJ Layne.