Lisa's family and career make her a super-mum

SHINE TAKEN: Lisa Flynn's work with the Royal Commission has taken her from Sawtell to all parts of Australia. Photo: Jason McCormack

SHINE TAKEN: Lisa Flynn's work with the Royal Commission has taken her from Sawtell to all parts of Australia. Photo: Jason McCormack Jason McCormack

IF a woman's many roles make her a jack (or jill) of all trades then Lisa Flynn is one worth celebrating on International Women's Day.

Apart from being a busy mum to Tully, Denver and Addison, she has juggled a career with Shine Lawyers for the past 19 years.

After starting as a paralegal, she is based in Sawtell but now as a national partner is constantly on the move.

Lisa runs everything from class actions to managing regional offices and taking charge of globally recognised initiatives like the Royal Commission In To Institutional Responses To Child Sexual Abuse.

"I love that we are part of an historic moment in time for Australia with the Royal Commission," she said.

"We have assisted hundreds of survivors, have actively made submissions to make things easier for survivors of abuse and I'm very proud of that.

"Career wise, it's a huge achievement to know we are working towards ensuring child abuse on the scale we have seen never happens again."

Speaking of her own children, she sees them as her biggest life achievement and knowing they are loved, healthy and happy is the most important goal.

For Lisa, there is no such thing as a normal day.

"I wake up at 5.45am and train on the beach with the sun rising.

"Then it's home to wrangle three kids and although my husband is a stay at home dad and usually has most things under control, the girls usually want their hair done by me."

Arriving in the office by 8am, the day unfolds into lots of phone calls to clients, defendants and team members located across the country.

The day ends in homework with the kids, then baths, books and bed.

"The flip side to living in a beautiful part of the country is a fair bit of time is spent away but I try not to be away more than two nights, otherwise I feel like I miss the kids too much.

"I travel to wherever I am needed for clients or our team.

"There are high hopes the government will continue implementing changes recommended by the Royal Commission with so much work put in and so much courage from survivors who have been through what they have but have come forward to share their stories so positive change can occur.

"There is nothing more inspiring and motivating than making a difference for a survivor of abuse.

"I love my job and I really do think it is a privilege to be able to stand alongside these courageous survivors of abuse and help them to tell their story and to fight for the justice they so desperately deserve."

Lisa says she doesn't have complex goals.

"To be happy, continue to love what I do and most importantly raise happy, healthy, kind, aware, well-adjusted, resilient kids."