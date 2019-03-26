Lisa hits back over Egg Boy criticism

LISA Wilkinson has defended The Project's decision to air an interview with Will Connolly after several viewers suggested the show was "promoting" the teen's actions.

Wilkinson hit back at two of her followers on Instagram over the interview with Egg Boy, which aired on Monday night's episode of The Project.

Promoting the interview in an Instagram post, Wilkinson responded to a viewer's claims The Project was making Egg Boy "a hero for his behaviour" and the show should "not be promoting this kind of behaviour".

"We are not making him a hero at all. We are a news program. He has been a huge news story. He has been hounded for interviews by just about every TV, online and radio show in the world. As well as every major publication you could imagine," Wilkinson wrote back.

Lisa Wilkinson has defended The Project's decision to interview Will Connolly

"He approached us because he felt we would be fair and balanced in presenting his story. And I believe we were. That's it."

Another follower of Wilkinson's slammed The Project for giving Egg Boy "attention," writing: "Fraser Anning is an idiot no doubt about that - but it is not OK to hit someone you disagree with, with an egg or anything else - imagine the furore if this was done to a female politician or the prime minister or anyone that you disagreed with!"

In response Wilkinson said: "Can I suggest you watch the interview before you rush to judgement … you might be surprised by just how contrite this young man is."

Despite the backlash Wilkinson received on Instagram most viewers praised Will's Project appearance on Twitter.

Will Connolly was interviewed by Hamish Macdonald on The Project

Speaking to Hamish Macdonald, the 17-year-old said he was embarrassed by the amount of attention his actions had received.

"I didn't expect him to react, I thought I was just going to walk out there. I didn't think this was going to blow up," Will said.

"In fact, it's blown up completely out of proportion to the point where it's kind of embarrassing because too much of the attention is brought away from the real victims suffering, we should be focusing on them.

"I was just going to show my mates, it was just meant to be a few laughs to mates."

Will went viral in the wake of the Christchurch terror attack after the Melbourne teen egged Mr Anning at a press conference.