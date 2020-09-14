Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Lisa Curry, Grant Kenny’s daughter loses battle with illness

14th Sep 2020 6:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The daughter of former swimming champ Lisa Curry and her ex Grant Kenny, Jaimi, has sadly lost her battle with a long-term illness.

A statement on behalf of Grant Kenny, issued Monday evening, said: "It is with a very heavy heart that Lisa and I confirm that our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital this morning in the company of loving family.

Jaimi pictured with parents Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny in 2008.
Jaimi pictured with parents Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny in 2008.


"Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself.

"Our hearts are broken and the pain is immense but we must move forward cherishing every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured first child.

"We thank the incredible team at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for their tireless commitment to making her better and giving us as the extra time we were able to spend with her.

"It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for family and friends and we trust we will all be allowed to grieve in privacy."

Lisa Curry and a young Jaimi Kenny in 1990.
Lisa Curry and a young Jaimi Kenny in 1990.

 

Jaimi Kenny pushing her half-sister Trixie, back in 2014. Picture: MEDIA-MODE.COM
Jaimi Kenny pushing her half-sister Trixie, back in 2014. Picture: MEDIA-MODE.COM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Lisa Curry, Grant Kenny's daughter loses battle with illness

More Stories

editors picks grant kenny illness jaimi kenny lisa curry parenting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Knights end Albies season and look for revenge

        Premium Content Knights end Albies season and look for revenge

        Rugby Union First-grade set up tantalising rematch while seconds go straight to the big dance

        Nurses 'run off their feet': health district responds

        Premium Content Nurses 'run off their feet': health district responds

        Health ‘One person doing the jobs of 10’ Coffs nurses run off their feet.

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Country rugby league clubs must look to homegrown talent

        Premium Content Country rugby league clubs must look to homegrown talent

        Rugby League Rugby league community calls for promotion of youth as senior football falls...