Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSINESS CLOSURE: ADE Electrical in Barney Point is now in the hands of liquidators.
BUSINESS CLOSURE: ADE Electrical in Barney Point is now in the hands of liquidators. Mark Zita GLA010819INSOLVENCY
Business

Liquidators appointed to closed Gladstone business

Mark Zita
by
4th Aug 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 3:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIQUIDATORS have provided an update on the situation regarding insolvent Barney Point business ADE Electrical.

The Rockhampton branch of Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants were appointed liquidators for the business last month.

Partner Michael Beck said he has saw increasing pressures in the industry.

"The stresses felt by the director of ADE Electrical are not unique," Mr Beck said.

"Our team is working through the process to get the best outcome possible for customers and creditors."

The liquidators clarified the administration is in its infancy and they are assessing the company's financial position and endeavouring to realise the company's assets.

ADE Electrical have been operating out of their Young St location for eight years and had six staff employed at the time of liquidation.

Formal notification of the wrap-up was posted to ASIC's website on July 29.

"At a general meeting of members of the company...it was resolved that the company be wound up," the notice advised.

The owner of ADE Electrical has declined to comment about the situation.

Creditors are asked to lodge a proof debt at worrells.net.au.

Customers who believe they have goods on site are asked to contact the liquidator's Rockhampton office by email at rockhampton@worrells.net.au.

ade electrical gladstone region worrells solvency and forensic accountants
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Coffs Council wins state award for 'planning excellence'

    premium_icon Coffs Council wins state award for 'planning excellence'

    News DESPITE growing community unrest around the Cultural and Civic Space, Coffs Harbour City Council have been recognised for 'planning excellence' at a NSW awards.

    P-plater pursued at more than 220kph in shocking chase

    P-plater pursued at more than 220kph in shocking chase

    Crime Car crashed near Qld border in 22km chase

    VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

    premium_icon VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

    News WE need to find the best PT out of our region's top 20.

    Man killed in b-double crash identified as Coffs father

    premium_icon Man killed in b-double crash identified as Coffs father

    News SEAMUS Walsh, 38, was a much-loved father-of-three.