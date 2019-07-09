Menu
Liquidation for family-owned water carting business

Matthew Newton
by
9th Jul 2019 11:11 AM | Updated: 12:35 PM
A FAMILY-OWNED water cartage business of 15 years has gone into liquidation after legal action from the Commonwealth Bank. 

The CBA applied to wind up DN Cross Transport Pty Ltd on June 11, with the matter heard in the Supreme Court in Brisbane yesterday. 

DN Cross Transport Pty Ltd.
DN Cross Transport Pty Ltd. Contributed

The court appointed Bradley Hellen from Pilot Partners as liquidator of the company, which was owned by Dan and Natasha Cross from Chinchilla.

According to the company's website, DN Cross Transport provided services to a range of companies in the resources industry, including CPB Contractors, QGC Water, now-defunct Ostwald Brothers, Origin Energy, MPC Group, and more.

The company provided services on projects across Toowoomba and the Western Downs. 

